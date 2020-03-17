Supermodel Tyra Banks Chats About The Possible Return Of “America’s Next Top Model” & Being An “Innovator”

Tyra Banks has had a sizzling hot career since she got her first big modeling break at the tender age of 16. Since then, she has graced the covers of hundreds of magazines, taught us how to smize (or smile with our eyes), became the first female model on the cover of GQ and most recently, made an iconic return to Sports Illustrated making history as the oldest model to cover the swimsuit issue at the age of 45. (Banks was also the first black model featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 1997). As for her latest cover, she said on Twitter, “This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything.”

Nine West launched its “Innovators” campaign featuring Banks styled in Nine West apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags. The Spring 2020 campaign celebrates visionary women who never stop dreaming, creating and leading the way. Like Banks, these amazing women embrace sisterhood and inspire others around the globe to take on the world in style. We caught up recently with the supermodel to chat about her legendary modeling career, a possible return of “America’s Next Top Model” and a preview of ModelLand opening in Santa Monica.