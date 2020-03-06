5th St. Gym
Casa Tua Courtside Returns To The 2020 Miami Open

City Guide, News

Casa Tua Courtside Club (1)Photo Credit: Miami Open

Last year, the Miami Open made its first debut at the impressive Hard Rock Stadium to much acclaim. After both players and fans wondered how exactly a tennis tournament would take place inside a massive football stadium, the Miami Open and IMG delivered above and beyond any expectations with new luxury accommodations, facilities, pop-ups experiences, upgraded hospitality and more. And back by popular demand, one of the Miami Open’s most popular features—the Casa Tua Courtside Club—will be returning for this year’s tournament.

Casa Tua Courtside Club (2)Photo Credit: Miami Open

Brought by founder Miky Grendene, the beloved Miami-born Italian restaurant brand will bring its exquisite, five-star hospitality to Hard Rock Stadium, spanning the two-week tournament. The specially-curated pop-up will offer guests an elevated experience, granting courtside ticket-holders and Casa Tua members special access to the experience located inside the stadium. The space will be transformed into a pop-up version of its original members’ club, complete with live DJ music and delicious food and beverage offerings.

Casa Tua Courtside ClubPhoto Credit: Miami Open

In between watching worldwide tennis professionals like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams battle it out on the court, guests will be able to lounge, dine and socialize in the chic setting, evoking the same look at feel as its other cherished properties in Miami, Aspen and Paris—their own luxury home-away-from-home, fusing the brand’s ethos of dining, art, and culture with warmth, comfort and soul.

For more information on the exclusive pop-up, please email paige@hauteliving.com. 

