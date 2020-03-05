Miami’s Top 5 Essential Italian Restaurants 2020

You can never go wrong with an exquisite Italian meal. Whether looking for a romantic date night, a girls’ night out, a cheat-day splurge or food and ambiance that can’t be beaten, Miami’s Italian restaurants are some of the best in the country. While there are a handful of newcomers, Miami boasts a classic lineup of Italian gems that have proven themselves timeless over the years, and always a classic go-to destination for lunch or dinner, delivering the best of the cuisine. Below, find our top five essential Italian restaurants in the Magic City that are our favorite picks all year long.

CIPRIANI DOWNTOWN

Photo Credit: Cipriani

Cipriani is not only one of the most treasured Italian dining destinations in Miami, but also in the world. The Cipriani name is synonymous with luxury and authenticity of the Italian cuisine, and the Miami location has remained one of the most in-demand reservations of the city since its opening. Most recently, it gained even more recognition from the opening of its downstairs lounge, Socialista, which boasts a hip setting with live music and a stellar crowd. We suggest stopping by for a power business lunch or a decadent dinner, indulging in favorites like the Baked Tagliolini, Dover Sole, Tuna Carpaccio and the Cipriani Vanilla Meringue for dessert.

LE SIRENUSE

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Le Sirenuse is located at one of Miami’s most stunning and historic properties—Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club—located in Surfside. Both breathtaking in design and exceptional cuisine, Le Sirenuse is unequivocally one of Miami’s most standout destinations for authentic Italian dishes. The menu slightly rotates seasonally-based on what ingredients are fresh and local, but highlights include La Caprese Calda—a warm Caprese dish with Buffalo mozzarella, fresh grape tomatoes, oregano and basil; Parmigiano di Melanzane Tradizionale—Italian eggplant, tomato sauce, Buffalo mozzarella and basil served in a terrine; Ravioline Cacio e Pepe and the Linguine alle Vongole.

CASA TUA

Photo Credit: Shawn O’Connor

Casa Tua is not only one of Miami’s most famous Italian institutions, but also the most romantic. There are few places quite as special as the restaurant’s intimate garden, where guests can dine al fresco amongst glittering candlelight and soft music while enjoying some of the restaurant’s famed dishes. Favorites include Kumamoto Oysters with white grapes and Petrossian caviar; Ricotta Cavatelli with cherry tomatoes; Tagliolini crème Fraiche with Petrossian caviar; the Roasted Iowa Lamb Chops; or the Whole Branzino al sale for two. Afterward, head to its members’-club upstairs for an intimate yet lively atmosphere to cap off the night.

CECCONI’S

Photo Credit: Cecconi’s

Located inside Soho Beach House, Cecconi’s is another fantastic destination for delicious Italian cuisine on any day or night of the week. As a more hip and casual destination—while still boasting a picturesque and romantic setting—it’s a great option for power business meetings, group dinners or intimate date nights. They serve everything from appetizers like Beef Carpaccio or whipped ricotta with truffle and honey to homemade pastas or mouthwatering pizzas, making it a crowd-pleasing menu that offers something for everyone. On Saturdays and Sundays, Cecconi’s offers a buffet-style brunch that they refer to as their “Weekend Feast,” which has become a popular destination for brunch-loving visitors and locals alike.

FIOLA

Photo Credit: Fiola

Hailing from Washington, D.C., chef Fabio Trabocchi’s Fiola Miami, located in South Miami, is one of the city’s best Italian eateries that offers a rotating, seasonal menu highlighting fresh ingredients. With a contemporary Italian menu that pays homage to family tradition, a meal at Fiola varies offering cold dishes to warm, raw to cooked, seafood to meat, pastas, vegetables and so much more—each dish being more memorable than the next. Highlights include the Tasting of Crudo; Mancini Spaghetti—an extra-spicy Spaghetti Vongole; Fisherman’s Style Spanish Branzino stew; and the Fiola Prosciutto Wrapped Veal Tenderloin with Osso Buco sauce, foie gras, gremolata and alba hazelnuts. Fiola is open for lunch, dinner and a Sunday Jazz Brunch, which is a must-try.