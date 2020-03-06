Multiplatinum Rapper Rich The Kid Dishes On His Third Studio Album & Being His Own “Boss Man”

Next week is certainly going to be a good one for Dimitri Roger, better known as multiplatinum rapper Rich The Kid, who is set to release his third studio album, “Boss Man.” The album will feature pre-released tracks “That’s Tuff” featuring Quavo and “Money Talk” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, which have already received over 70 million streams worldwide.

His new album will be a follow up to last year’s “The World Is Yours 2,” but he has kept fans connected in between solo albums with the release of “Rich Forever 4,” which featured a variety of artists signed to his imprint. We caught up earlier today with the Rich Forever Music founder to chat about “Boss Man,” his favorite fashion brands and his summer tour.

Photo Credit: Republic Records

Tell us about your third studio album “Boss Man” releasing next week (March 13) and how you came up with the name.

I came up with the name because I am the boss. I’m the boss of myself. The album is just an elevation – it’s next levels beats, production and lyrics. It’s a two-part release. I’m already halfway done with the second part.

Which artists can we expect to see on it?

Nicky Minaj, Post Malone, Quavo.

What do you enjoy most about collaborating with other artists?

Just vibing with good people and making good music.

How did the opportunity to sign with Wilhelmina Models come about?

My management at the time. I jumped at the opportunity to get to do all the fashion stuff. That’s always what I have wanted to do.

Who are some of your favorite fashion brands?

Dior, Off White, Louis Vuitton.

Photo Credit: Jabari Jacobs

Has fashion always been important to you as a musician?

For sure. 100 percent because it’s very important as an artist to keep up with fashion and how you look.

Who were some of your favorite rap artists growing up?

Nas, Jay-Z, Biggie, Tupac.

Would you say you are able to draw on your Haitian background when it comes to creating your own unique performing style?

Yes, definitely. I am always speaking Creole and different languages with my family.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

As the number one artist in the world. I’ll probably be somwhere in Bali on a boat.

What’s up next for 2020?

“Boss Man” part two will be coming out soon. I will also be going on tour later this summer.