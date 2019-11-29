Photo Credit: Cathédrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village

Always on the cusp of innovation within the hospitality industry, Tao Group Hospitality has graced Manhattan with a brand new concept inside the recently-opened Moxy East Village—its crown jewel, Cathédrale. Tapping Rockwell Group to create its design, the enticing space transports guests to the past, paying homage to the East Village’s musical legacy of the 1960s and 1970s with Medieval Revival architecture.

Set below street level inside the hotel, its dramatic, dark design draws in guests to a picturesque setting where diners will feel as though they’re spending a night out in another era. Complete with soaring 26-foot ceilings, vintage-style neon signs and the focal point—a 20-foot wire mesh sculpture hanging above the dining room, created by Italian artist Edoardo Tresoldi, aptly titled “Fillmore”—the team ensured that no detail was left unattended. Flanking the walls are vintage rock ’n’ roll concert posters, and vintage-style copper accents decorate the open kitchen and dining room banquettes. The outdoor dining terrace is complete with a retractable roof and stunning foliage decorating the space.

And of course, completing the experience are the intoxicating aromas of exquisite French-Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, curated by Chef/Partner Ralph Scamardella and Executive Chef Jason Hall.

Signature dishes nod at favorites from iconic destinations throughout the world, from the Club 55-inspired Crudités “Cinq Cinq,” to the perfectly crisp and salty Potato Chip Omelette, inspired by Paris’ Brasserie Lazare, which is topped to perfection with caviar and crème fraîche.

Additional favorites include the Warm Epi Baguette to start—a splurge-worthy starter that arrives with rotisserie pan drippings and French butter, topped with sea salt; the beautifully presented Rotisserie Chicken, paired with chanterelle mushrooms, rice pilaf and a warm, Chasseur Sauce; or the flavorful Bouillabaisse “Tetou,” inspired by Tetou restaurant, and consisting of saffron potatoes, red pepper rouille, fresh seafood, potatoes and a hot, classic bouillabaisse broth. And of course, you can never steer wrong with the classic French steakhouse Entrecôte Au Poivre—aka Steak Frites.

For dessert, round out the meal with some of the inventive, sweet creations, including the Vanilla Rice Pudding with citrus and yuzu-raspberry sorbet; Apple Beignets with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce; or the Warm Chocolate Torte with Lavender Milk Ice Cream.

The drinks menu is definitely worth exploring, with innovative libations concocted by Tao’s talented team—Senior Beverage Director Megan Ardizoni, who handles the cocktails, and Keith Nelson—Vice President of East Region Beverage—who handles the wine. Featured favorites are both beautiful to look at and delicious to taste, such as the Scarborough Fair with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Herbs de Provence, Lemon and Scarborough Savory Bitters; or the Lemmy Caution—High West Double Rye Whiskey, Tobacco Nectar, Xocolatl Mole and Orange Bitters.

Cathédrale is open for breakfast and dinner at 112 East 11th St., inside the Moxy East Village Hotel. For more information, please visit cathedraleny.com or follow @cathedralenewyork on Instagram.