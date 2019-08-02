Travel Like an Influencer At These Insta-Worthy U.S. Hotels

It’s no secret Instagram has become an integral part of our daily lives—whether you use it to find quality content for travel inspiration or maybe it’s your job— the ever-popular social networking service is leading the game in content. Hotels are taking notice of these demands and have since made spaces, lobbies and guestrooms ‘Instagrammable.’ Chances are, you don’t even have to leave the room to capture a quality Instagram photo. With that said, here are seven hotels from the west to the east coast that will bring your Instagram game to the next level.

Baccarat Hotel and Residences New York

Luxury always makes for good Instagram content. At Baccarat Hotel and Residences in New York City, travelers will find themselves immersed in French opulence from crystal sconces to white marble baths and a subtle palette of champagne and platinum. The Grand Salon is decorated with silk walls, baccarat chandeliers, and lavish banquettes, making it a great spot for showing off your lunch, especially with elegant dishes from two Michelin-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther. The hotel also has beautifully presented gifts such as the romantic Baccarat keepsake box filled with red rose petals, that are perfect for boasting your love.

The Miami Beach EDITION

Miami is a social media content goldmine with picturesque beaches, lively clubs, and dedication to the ‘good life,’ which can also be seen at the Miami Beach EDITION Hotel. There are countless ways to create Instagram content from lounging by the pool in your best swimsuit to handstands on the sand, coconut drinks in hand and guestroom terraces with epic views. The hotel lobby is decked out in 1940s and 1950s glamour, making it the perfect spot to pose in your favorite dress while the landscaped outdoor spaces create the perfect tropical background with palm trees and hammocks.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu

Channel your inner zen at Nobu Ryokan Malibu. This Japanese style hotel is a triumph of architectural carpentry and is a great West Coast option for Instagram content. Wake up early morning on the beachfront deck that overlooks the lapping waves of the Pacific, which is perfect for meditation or yoga. The hotel also features teak soaking tubs, indoor and outdoor fireplaces as well as surrounding lush gardens, which are all great Instagram props.

The Ludlow Hotel New York

The Ludlow Hotel in New York resembles a movie set rather than a hotel with it’s chic and bold design and brutalist-inspired lobby. The quintessential Lower East Side property boasts sweeping views of the city and is most famous for its marble bathrooms with brass accents. The stunning bathrooms are the perfect setting for a cheeky bathroom photo, especially with the large industrial window in the background. Downstairs, Dirty French, a classic New York Bistro also boasts a spectacular scene with banquette seating, timeless dishes, and vintage Parisienne decor.

W Washington D.C.

Our nation’s capital is much more than just monuments and the White House. Over the last few years, DC has built up a burgeoning art scene, with local artists contributing pieces to buildings and hotels. As with all W Hotels, guests will find themselves immersed in art, from Art in the lobby, to guestrooms and restaurants. After a complete floor-to-rooftop renovation, the W Washington D.C. is now fitted with a sleek waterfall in the lobby, political cartoons and graphic murals—everywhere—, and a bathtub with a view of the monument in the E-Wow suite. The hotel’s iconic rooftop, POV has direct views of the White House and Washington Monument as well as a menu of cleverly political cocktails that were made for Instagram.

Amangiri, Utah

Sitting in the ochre Utah desert is a luxury resort that frames the surrounding dunes, plateaus and mountain ridges. Amangiri embraces the areas raw aesthetic and you will too, with untouched Instagram posts. When we say untouched we mean no filter needed. In the morning guests will wake to a deep orange desert, and embrace pink dusk in the evening, and dark starry night. There are countless photo opportunities from your suites lap pool with desert views to the surrounding formations and landscapes. If you’re feeling adventurous take an early morning hot air balloon flight or drive to Antelope Canyon for epic canyon photos.

Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur

Dive into the rugged coastal stretch of Big Sur at Post Ranch Inn. This unique hotel sits high atop the cliffs of Big Sur and provides stunning views of its natural surroundings, including ocean and mountain views. Snap a pic by the infinity pool overlooking the ocean or in the Cliff House, which has a deck suspended over the cliffs and features a glass-walled bedroom. The sunsets here are perfect for golden hour photos and its award-winning restaurant Sierra Mar also offers sweeping views through its glass walls.