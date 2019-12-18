Popular Asian Steakhouse, Brooklyn Chop House celebrated its first birthday in Manhattan’s Financial District. Located at 150 Nassau Street, the hotspot, owned by Stratis Morfogen, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins and technology entrepreneur Dave Thomas has a slew of celebrity fans, including Meek Mill, J. Cole, Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, Spike Lee, Omari Hardwick, Trey Songz, Chaka Khan, Wendy Williams and Jamie Foxx—to name a few.

Photo Credit: Daniel Kwak

“There might not be a restaurant on earth that can serve a four-pound salt and pepper lobster, alongside a 45-day prime dry-aged Porterhouse steak and a seven-pound slow-roasted Peking Duck, but that’s what sets our restaurant apart,” said Brooklyn Chop House managing partner Stratis Morfogen.

The restaurant’s co-starring dishes, which include chicken satay and the most uniquely delicious dumplings ranging from French onion soup and pastrami to gyro and even an Impossible plant-based burger dumpling shine as bright as their leads.

Photo Credit: Daniel Kwak

As the restaurant continues to grow in popularity, there are talks of new locations. Brooklyn Chop House Southampton popped up at The Capri Hotel for the past two summers and is slated to return to the East End next year. The company is also looking to expand to Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Patti LaBelle became such a fan of Brooklyn Chop House that she teamed up with the restaurant to create a frozen line of the restaurant’s famous dumplings, which will be hitting Walmart next year.

Photo Credit: Daniel Kwak

In 2020, Morfogen will be releasing a book, aptly dubbed, “Damn Good Dumplings” from Page Street Publishing and will be taking the brand with Cummins to the fast-casual space with a dumpling concept coming soon— we can’t wait.

They’re taking the motto of spreading love the Brooklyn way very seriously and show no signs of slowing, which we’re not complaining about.

The restaurant is open Sunday to Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 11: p.m. and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.