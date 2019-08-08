Eat Like a Celebrity – New York Restaurants Where A-Listers Dine

Have you wondered where A-listers dine in a city like New York, where the streets are a movie set and the stars own multi-million dollar penthouses on the Upper East Side? There are many great options out there from Michelin star dining to popular bar haunts and exclusive restaurants, where even starring in a hit movie doesn’t guarantee you a table. We scoured the streets to find just some restaurants where our favorite stars dine. From the crisp white linens at Eleven Madison Park to the flaming bottles of Champagne at Bagatelle brunch, here’s how to eat like a celebrity in New York City.

Eleven Madison Park

This three-Michelin star restaurant not only attracts good food and exceptional service, but it also attracts the likes of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend who frequent the fine-dining destination. The restaurant, run by Chef Daniel Humm recently closed its doors to update the interior, which now sports cobalt blue banquettes and an expanded bar—among many other alterations.

Zuma

Packed nearly every night of the week with A-listers like Nicki Minaj (who celebrated her recent VMA win at the restaurant), Michael Douglass and Catherine Zeta-Jones (dined in for their joint birthday celebration), Rafael Nadal (stopped in to Zuma for a post-US Open dinner), Lenny Kravitz, Ty Dolla $ign, Shakira, Future, and DJ Khaled, Zuma New York has garnered a reputation as one of the hottest celebrity sighting restaurants in the city. Earlier this year, the Game of Thrones cast even hosted their SNL After Party at the restaurant. With Zuma New York’s close proximity to the city’s best sports and music venues, the restaurant offers the perfect after-party retreat for celebrities and professional athletes looking to enjoy an unforgettable dining experience complete with authentic izakaya Japanese cuisine. The restaurant also boasts six exclusive private dining spaces for high profile visitors looking to enjoy a meal free of fans or paparazzi.

Bagatelle

Bagatelle NYC is a French Mediterranean restaurant frequented by A-listers including Jennifer Lopez, who recently dined at Bagatelle with three friends and enjoyed the signature Truffle Pizza, halibut and the Tuna Tartare. The Meatpacking District staple, which opened in 2008, has also hosted A-listers including Alicia Keys, Hilary Duff and Spike Lee, and the restaurant’s proximity to celeb-magnet spots (hello DVF, SoHo House, etc.) makes the outdoor terrace an ideal location for an afternoon filled with celeb-spotting.

Rao’s

VIP’s fill the dining room of this 10-table Italian icon where entry is granted based on who you know. Also known as New York’s most exclusive restaurant, the East Harlem haunt has only four booths and six tables, which have been opened to Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton. Even though you might not be able to secure a reservation, chances are you will spot an A-lister or two walking out.

MR CHOW

MR CHOW has developed a strong fan base of celebs from the art, fashion, music and film industries. With two locations in New York City — 57th Street and the Tribeca location—both are constantly filled with celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, Eva Longoria, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder and more. Our guess is they stay for the famed theatrical shows, signature dishes and keep coming back for the endless champagne from the Christofle Champagne Trolley.

O Ya

While the name is antic, O Ya is an upscale Japanese spot known for an inventive omakase menu and sake, all in a minimalist space. Our favorite Hollywood funny couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds posted on their Instagram a photo from the inside celebrating her hunky husband’s birthday. According to the caption, Lively and Reynolds fell in love at O Ya’s Boston flagship and stay in love at the New York one. What more could you want from a restaurant?

The Polo Bar

The Polo Bar is a celebration of the Ralph Lauren brand, so it’s only fitting for celebrities such as Jerry Seinfeld and Barbra Streisand to frequent the posh space. While they’re just the tip of a long list of VIPs who dine here, getting a reservation isn’t impossible, but it has been known to fill up quickly. Once you’re inside, chances are you’ll spot an A-lister or two.

Carmine’s

Carmine’s is an industry name known for its family-style Italian restaurants scattered throughout the city and its notoriety as a celebrity hangout for over 25 years. Usually busiest before a broadway show, the restaurants are open to everyone and more often than not, you may find yourself sitting across from Drew Barrymore, Tina Fey or Tim Gunn.

Balthazar

The iconic French brasserie, Balthazar is considered legendary, with A-list families such as the Beckham’s who frequent as their end of fashion week tradition. Robert DeNiro and Jessica Alba have also been spotted here delving into classic steak frites and massive seafood towers.