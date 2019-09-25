Photo Credit: JP Yim

Haute Living and Hublot came together to pay homage to both the art of fine dining and watchmaking in no more fitting fashion than honoring world-renowned Chef Daniel Boulud at his two Michelin-starred flagship, DANIEL. The celebratory evening was in honor of Chef Boulud’s Haute Living New York cover launch, where he graced the issue in honor of the growth of his company, The Dinex Group, as it celebrated milestone anniversaries: 25 years of DANIEL, 20 years of Café Boulud NYC and 15 years of Café Boulud Palm Beach. With globally-acclaimed eateries throughout the world and even more coming in the pipeline, it was significant that the evening was commemorated at his beloved flagship where everything began.

Chef Boulud made the evening all the more memorable by doing intimate kitchen tours, where event attendees got to tour the acclaimed kitchen, witnessing the chefs at work and experiencing where all the magic happens. They even got to take a photo behind the chef’s counter with the team. Up above, they viewed Chef Boulud’s personal office, The Skybox, which boasts panoramic views of the iconic kitchen.

Guests enjoyed passed Champagne and light canapés as Chef Boulud greeted and chatted with each person inside the intimate Bellecour private dining room. He was joined by WBC legend Evander Holyfield, who took photos with the chef as they flaunted their Hublot timepieces and mimicked boxing poses. Prior to sitting down for a decadent feast—which he curated specially for the occasion—he gave a warm welcome speech to the room.

“Thank you for coming to celebrate with me for this special occasion,” he began. “I’m excited to be on the cover of Haute Living and I’m here tonight wearing a beautiful Hublot watch—and I’m also wearing another one on the cover [laughs]. So tonight, it’s about Haute Living, it’s about Hublot, it’s about fine dining, substance and taste. And it’s very fitting for us all to come together as one.”

And with that, Chef Boulud departed to fire up the kitchen and commence an indulgent and unforgettable fine dining experience. The first course opened with Duo of Hamachi with hearts of palm, confit shiitake and Kaluga caviar; following, a perfectly-prepared Grilled Swordfish with light, summer squash, shallot marmalade, Thai basil “Sauce Scottha Khunn”; and for the grand finale, a melt-in-your-mouth, roasted Black Angus Beef Tournedos with wild mushroom fricassée, spinach, potato, vegetable tempura and sauce forestiére. As a sweet finish to the feast, guests indulged in an assortment of treats, including DANIEL’s signature Madeleines and Petit Fours, as well as Opéra—Sumatra Coffee Cream, Almond Caramel Joconde and Caraibe Dark Chocolate Ganache.

As the meal concluded, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Hublot President of Americas Jean-François Sberro and artist Whisbe took the opportunity to commemorate the evening by presenting Chef Boulud with a specially-commissioned piece of artwork from Whisbe, a colorful painting of his signature “Vandal Gummy” depiction. Both Hotchandani and Sberro thanked everyone, and especially Chef Boulud, for coming out to join the group for this special occasion, and Chef Boulud closed the night with some final gracious words. With clinking glasses and final photos and goodbyes, guests departed the evening, which was certainly a special one to remember.

