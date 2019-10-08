Photo Credit: catchrestaurants.com

Catch Hospitality Group has graced New York City with yet another one of its coveted dining destinations, this time in the form of a high-end steakhouse named CATCH STEAK. Driven by power team Mark Birnbaum, Eugene Remm and Tilman J. Fertitta, CATCH Steak marks the brand’s newest sister concept following the success of prior openings with CATCH NYC, CATCH Roof, CATCH LA, CATCH Las Vegas and CATCH Playa del Carmen.

The beautiful, 15,000-square-foot venue is designed by Rockwell Group, located in the heart of New York’s Meatpacking neighborhood. It offers both indoor and outdoor dining options, as well as four dining rooms, three bars, five private dining and event areas and an ultraexclusive lounge upstairs.

Photo Credit: catchrestaurants.com

Contrary to an ordinary, dark steakhouse, CATCH STEAK is designed to deliver a lighter, brighter, fresher take on the classic steakhouse with an enticing and vibrant interior, complete with custom sconces, lush greenery, oxblood and red color motifs and copper metal finishes. The main dining room keeps with this theme, flanked with large two-tone banquettes and boasting palettes of cream, taupe and brick-clad walls—giving it a sophisticated steakhouse feel with a vintage vibe.

As evident from its exclusive opening party where A-listers like Michael Jordan, Kevin Love and Michael Strahan made appearances, CATCH STEAK has already claimed its title as the city’s top hot spot of the moment. Aside from its signature CHG touch with an exclusive, sexy environment, top-tier hospitality and an A-list scene, it also boasts one of the most decadent, and mouthwatering menus of any steakhouse around.

Photo Credit: catchrestaurants.com

Executive Chef Michael Vignola and Director of Culinary John Beatty have ensured that the menu at CATCH STEAK is unparalleled. Offering a curation of the world’s best and most sought-after cuts, sourced from limited allocation and super-premium farms from both the U.S. and abroad, it’s guaranteed that the meal will be anything but ordinary. Serving as one of only two restaurants in New York with an official Kobe license from Japan, guests can indulge in elevated dishes like Prime, Dry-Aged, American and Japanese Wagyu steaks. Even more noteworthy is the restaurant’s offering of “Snow Beef” from Hokkaido prefecture—which is often referred to as the Holy Grail of Wagyu—and extremely rare to get your hands on.

Photo Credit: catchrestaurants.com

A range of more than 50 sauces, marinades and relishes are house made to compliment a variety of dishes and hand-selected, exceptionally prepared steaks. Guests can select steaks prepared in a 1,700-degree infrared charbroiler; simply seasoned with cracked Madagascar Black Pepper and Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt with sel gris—sea salt from the South of France; or cooked tabletop on a hot Japanese stone.

And not to fret—the eatery doesn’t just cater to meat eaters—it also offers a generous selection of fresh seafood and even vegetarian and vegan options. One of the crowd favorites is the Vegetarian “Chicken Parm” created with a plant-based cutlet and old-school marinara sauce that perfectly mimics the taste of a classic Chicken Parmesan.

Photo Credit: catchrestaurants.com

Fresh crudos are also a must for the start of the meal, with highlights including the Bluefin Tuna Tartare—playing on a classic Beef Tartare steakhouse dish with Calabrian chile; four-hour cured citrus soy egg yolk and carta de musica chip; the decadent, fatty Toro Truffle Crudo with black truffle emulsion; or the Pacific Hamachi Crudo with a zesty yuzu-pear relish.

Other menu standouts include its take on the classic steakhouse favorite Caesar Salad; Potato Churro with sour cream and Regiis Ova Caviar; Spicy Gigli with Calabrian chile cream and aged pecorino; or the Wild Dover Sole with lemon-caper emulsion.

Photo Credit: catchrestaurants.com

Of course, the indulgent menu is well accompanied by an enviable wine list and signature cocktails, with favorites like the “Catch a Vibe” or nonalcoholic “Queen B.” And in typical CHG style, dessert is presented in a lavish manner, created by pastry chef Orlando Soto. Sweet treats range from the DIY Sundae for Two; Snickers-Baked Alaska complete with flaming whiskey; or the decadent Apple Cobbler Crumble.

“CATCH STEAK is unlike any steakhouse you have experienced,” says Fertitta, one of three partners of Catch Hospitality Group (and Haute Living cover star). “From the energetic atmosphere to the unique and expansive menu, it is truly one of a kind. I’m proud to launch this new concept in New York.”

CATCH STEAK is located at 88 Ninth Ave. in New York, N.Y. Operating seven days a week, open Sunday through Wednesday from 5:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m. For reservations, please call 212-858-8899 or email [email protected] For more information, visit www.catchrestaurants.com.

Photo Credit: catchrestaurants.com