CAA

Photo Credit: Alex Berliner/AB Images

Beck, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Evan Ross, Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Jordin Sparks, Kehlani and Dreezy were among the many attendees at this year’s CAA Grammy Party, held at the Sunset Room in Hollywood.

Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/AB Images

REPUBLIC RECORDS

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/ Getty Images

Following the Grammys, Republic Records hosted their coveted post-Grammy award celebration at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Artists and fans in attendance included Hailee Steinfeld, Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J, Diplo, Chantel Jeffries, Ross Butler, Sydney Sweeney, Madison Beer, Shaun Ross, Tinashe, Dylan Brosnan, Tanya Rad, Pia Mia, Dennis Quaid, Zelda Williams, Lil Wes, Salem Mitchell, and many more. FIJI Water returned as the Official Water for this star-studded evening, keeping guests hydrated throughout the festivities with tray-passing and bottles decorating bars and VIP tables inside the party.

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/ Getty Images

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’S S POST-GRAMMY PARTY

Photo Credit: AP Invision / Jordan Strauss

Following the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, artists and music industry power players celebrated last night at Universal Music Group’s 2020 After Party, presented by Lenovo. Those in attendance included Four-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish, Grammy nominee Lewis Capaldi, Beck, Hailee Steinfeld, Ezra Miller, Heidi Klum, CHVRCHES, Maggie Rogers, TJ Osborne, Shaun Ross and Yungblud, among others.

STEVEN TYLER’S GRAMMY VIEWING PARTY BENEFITING JANIE’S FUND

Photo Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Steven Tyler celebrated his third annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund with more than 500 friends and supporters at Raleigh Studios Hollywood. Hosted by Terry Crews, the exclusive gala featured a live viewing of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards telecast, three-course dinner by Crumble Catering, and performance by a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter, Gavin DeGraw.

G’DAY LA

Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G’Day USA

On Jan. 25, 17th annual G’Day USA Los Angeles dinner brought together prominent Australian and Americans from film, television, music, business, sports, and culture to support relief and recovery efforts in response to the Australian bushfires. The evening saw Australians and Americans rally together in support of those affected, and Australia’s unique land and wildlife. All funds raised from the event, held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles, were directed to the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund and Australian Wildlife Fire Fund established by G’Day USA founding partner, the American Australian Association. The event was attended by “Grease” co-stars Olivia Newton John and John Travolta, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, Jacob Elordi, Michelle Dockery and more.

Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G’Day USA

One Love Luxury Lounge Presented by Mastercard – Produced by GBK Productions and Primary Wave

Photo Credit: Kirsten Moore

The biggest names in music came out to celebrate the 2020 Grammy Awards this weekend at the world’s premiere celebrity gifting lounge, GBK Productions’ Annual Pre-Grammy Luxury Lounge. At this year’s lounge, titled the One Love Luxury Lounge Presented by Mastercard and Produced by GBK Productions and Primary Wave, past winners, nominees and other celebrities mingled with their peers and picked up some of this year’s hottest items and trips. Attendees included Grammy winners Tracy Young, Gloria Gaynor and Yolanda Adams; nominees Third World, Meduza, The Cranberries, Good Boys, Tierney Sutton, Kid Kulture, Alphabet Rockers, Ben Kohn and other musicians, bands and celebrities such as Alice Cooper, CeeLo Green, Trixie Mattel, Lecrae, Bryson Tiller, Phonyppl, Reason, Trevor Daniel, Bia, Bangladesh, Cozz, Coolio, Killswitch Engage, Labyrinth, Emblem3, Bas, Brian Stansell, Cedella & Julian Marley, Paul Anka, Mali Music, The War & Treaty, Sway and many more.

The nominees and guests, who attended were thrilled to receive a trip to Turks & Caicos via Sailrock Premiere Luxury Resort with an luxurious ocean-view suite, Dermafirm BIOTEOC anti-aging skin care and M&O hair growth products, Source Naturals award-winning nutritional supplements from their Wellness Formula® which includes eye products, Screen Time™ Blue Light Support and Eye Health for the Digital Age and Karacell CBD which created a CBD & Human Stem Cell extract for a luxury cosmeceutical product line “overnight sleeping beauty mask.” Other amazing gifts included California Caviar Company gifting their sustainably farmed caviar, Harborside cannabis gift cards, a trip to the luxury all-inclusive resort Moon Palace Jamaica, CannaCard gift cards by CannaTrac, PFB Vanish skincare and an OctoVie skincare brush, among other items.

Photo Credit: Chris Carlisle