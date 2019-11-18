Haute 100 atmopshere
Pierce Brosnan’s Sons Named 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors At The HFPA’s Award Season Kick-Off Party

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Golden Globe Ambassador 2020
Dylan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan, Paris Brosnan, at the HFPA Golden Globes season kick-off and unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors

Photo Credit: Image Group on Behalf of the HFPA

It’s officially awards season time! The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) hosted its annual celebration kicking off the 2020 Golden Globe® Awards season last week, and, at the same time, revealed the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors. Dylan and Paris Brosnan, the sons of two-time Globes nominee Pierce Brosnan, have been announced as the first pair of brothers in the ambassadorship’s almost 70-year history. HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and outgoing Golden Globe® Ambassador Isan Elba, daughter of Idris Elba, made the announcement at the invitation-only event at Catch LA in West Hollywood.

Golden Globe Ambassador 2020
Olivia Wilde

Photo Credit: Image Group on Behalf of the HFPA

Chosen by the HFPA, the honoree is traditionally the son or daughter of one of the industry’s most respected actors/actresses/directors/producers of our time and assists during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. 

Golden Globe Ambassador 2020
Ali Wong

Photo Credit: Image Group on Behalf of the HFPA

Special guests in attendance included Emilia Clarke, Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Paul Rudd, Robert Pattinson, Olivia Wilde, Kate Beckinsale, Ali Wong, Adam Scott, Alfre Woodard, Chrissy Metz, Cynthia Erivo, Jacob Tremblay, Jameela Jamil, Justin Hartley, Katherine Langford, Greta Gerwig, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Natasha Lyonne, Julia Butters, Mena Massoud, MJ Rodriguez, Joey King, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Aldis Hodge, Akili McDowell, Alexa Demie, Asante Blackk, Beanie Feldstein, Bree Condon, Brenda Song, Caitlin McGee, Camila Morrone, Carly Chaikin, Caroline Day, Charlie Plummer, Charlotte Nicdao, Chloe Bennett, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Diane Warren, Douglas Booth, Ella Jay Basco, Emily Alyn Lind, Emmanuel Kabongo, Erin Doherty, Eris Baker and Florence Pugh.

Golden Globe Ambassador 2020
Will Ferrell

Photo Credit: Image Group on Behalf of the HFPA

Additional attendees included Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Hunter Schafer, Ian Alexander, Jack Quaid, Jacqueline Toboni, Jaeden Martell, James Mangold, Abigail Spencer, James Scully, Jill Soloway, Joe Keery, Joanne Froggatt, John Lunn, Josh Lucas, Julia Fox, Kaitlyn Dever, Kasi Lemmons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Kristine Froseth, Lana Condor, Todd Phillips, Lara Clear, Laura Marano, Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Lydia Hearst, Marco Bellocchio, Manny Jacinto, Maria Gabriela De Faria, Mark Duplass, Matt McGorry, Melissa Barrera, Michael Zegen, Michelle Monaghan, Mikey Madison, Miles Brown, Mishel Prada, Nico Santos, Niles Fitch, Olivia Holt, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Paul Reiser, Peyton List, Pierfrancesco Favino, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Rosa Salazar, Sarah Jeffrey, Sofia Wylie, Thomas Doherty, Tuppence Middleton, Tyrese Gibson, Valerie Pachner, Walton Goggins, Zhao Shuzhen, Zoey Deutch, and more.

Golden Globe Ambassador 2020
Justin Hartley

Photo Credit: Image Group on Behalf of the HFPA

Guests mingled about throughout the evening while enjoying tunes by DJ Ana Calderon. All were invited to sip signature cocktails and wines, and nosh on tray-passed hors d’oeuvres featuring tomato cups with burrata and basil, truffled mushroom arancini with roasted tomato sauce, tuna tartare tacos with citrus soy and guacamole crema, mini main lobster rolls on toasted brioche, crispy chicken sandwich bites with caramelized onion, pickles, arugula, and herb mayo, and classic burger bites. Partygoers also snacked on a spread of Catch’s signature “MRC roll,” chicken lettuce cups, herb-roasted branzino, baby gem caesar salad, mushroom pasta, and charred broccolini. They ended the evening with an assortment of strawberry cheesecake ice cream bites, pistachio vegan cheesecake bites, and brownie bites with melted chocolate drizzle.

Golden Globe Ambassador 2020
Michelle Monaghan

Photo Credit: Image Group on Behalf of the HFPA

The 77th Annual Golden Globe® Awards will air LIVE coast-to-coast on NBC Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 5-8PM PT/8-11PM ET from The Beverly Hilton.

Golden Globe Ambassador 2020
Paul Rudd

Photo Credit: Image Group on Behalf of the HFPA

