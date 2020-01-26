Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Hip-Hop Royalty Hits Tinseltown To Celebrate The Grammys At Roc Nation’s ‘The Brunch’

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

On the Saturday before the Grammy Awards, the place to be in L.A. was Roc Nation‘s annual ‘The Brunch.’ The event was attended by the creme de la creme of the hip hop community, as well as various other musical talents and actors, at a secret location in Brentwood.The king and queen themselves—Jay-Z and Beyonce—showed up fashionably late to the soiree wearing his and hers suits, though in a twist, Bey wore boy blue and Jay pastel pink.Other attendees at the event included 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko & Big Sean, Ambré, June Ambrose, La La Anthony, Jon Asher, Clarence Avant, Joey Bada$$, DJ Bamboozle, Jon Batiste, Victoria Boyd, Jay Brown, Dez Bryant, Kareem Burke, Nicole Bus, Casanova, Ceraadi, Chance The Rapper, Dave Chappelle, Christian Combs, Sean Combs, Gabriel Davis, Lana Del Rey, Rashaad Dunn, Leonard Fournette, G Perico, G-Eazy, Yo Gotti, Todd Gurley, Harloe, Winnie Harlow, Kevin Hart, Lil Rel Howery, Jadakiss, Jameela Jamil, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kamaiyah, DJ Khaled, Robert Kraft, Victoria La Mala, Mozart La Para, Tory Lanez, Lecrae, John Legend, Ari Lennox, Dua Lipa, Nazanin Mandi, Vic Mensa, Miguel, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Clarissa Molina, Moneybagg Yo, Ne-Yo, Juan Perez, Ellen Pompeo,  Quavo, Rapsody, Jessie Reyez, Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, Mona Scott-Young, Statik Selektah, Infinity Song, T.I., Saint Jhn, Shaggy, Tyran ‘TyTy’ Smith, AC Smitty, Hailee Steinfeld, Tinashe, Usher, Westwide Gunn, Nicole Williams-English, Brandon Wimbush, Kay Young, Zeina, and many more.

Check out all the photos below! 

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Rihanna and DJ Khaled

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Dua Lipa and Hailee Steinfeld

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Alex Avant, Jay-Z, Clarence Avant, Sean Combs and John Legend

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Usher

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
21 Savage and T.I.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
James Blake and Jameela Jamil

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Usher and Kevin Hart

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Jay-Z, June Ambrose and Sean Combs

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Lana Del Rey and Ne-Yo

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez, Jay-Z, Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

 

