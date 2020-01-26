Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

On the Saturday before the Grammy Awards, the place to be in L.A. was Roc Nation‘s annual ‘The Brunch.’ The event was attended by the creme de la creme of the hip hop community, as well as various other musical talents and actors, at a secret location in Brentwood.The king and queen themselves—Jay-Z and Beyonce—showed up fashionably late to the soiree wearing his and hers suits, though in a twist, Bey wore boy blue and Jay pastel pink.Other attendees at the event included 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko & Big Sean, Ambré, June Ambrose, La La Anthony, Jon Asher, Clarence Avant, Joey Bada$$, DJ Bamboozle, Jon Batiste, Victoria Boyd, Jay Brown, Dez Bryant, Kareem Burke, Nicole Bus, Casanova, Ceraadi, Chance The Rapper, Dave Chappelle, Christian Combs, Sean Combs, Gabriel Davis, Lana Del Rey, Rashaad Dunn, Leonard Fournette, G Perico, G-Eazy, Yo Gotti, Todd Gurley, Harloe, Winnie Harlow, Kevin Hart, Lil Rel Howery, Jadakiss, Jameela Jamil, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kamaiyah, DJ Khaled, Robert Kraft, Victoria La Mala, Mozart La Para, Tory Lanez, Lecrae, John Legend, Ari Lennox, Dua Lipa, Nazanin Mandi, Vic Mensa, Miguel, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Clarissa Molina, Moneybagg Yo, Ne-Yo, Juan Perez, Ellen Pompeo, Quavo, Rapsody, Jessie Reyez, Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, Mona Scott-Young, Statik Selektah, Infinity Song, T.I., Saint Jhn, Shaggy, Tyran ‘TyTy’ Smith, AC Smitty, Hailee Steinfeld, Tinashe, Usher, Westwide Gunn, Nicole Williams-English, Brandon Wimbush, Kay Young, Zeina, and many more.

Check out all the photos below!

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Roc Nation