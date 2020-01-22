A recognizable palette of navy blue, white and iconic Dior Gray—the founding couturier’s favorite hue—will be used in the collection, marrying the House’s elevated savoir faire with the 1980s American sportswear aesthetic of the Jordan brand, inspired by the most renowned and celebrated basketball player of all time, the legendary Michael Jordan. The marriage of the French and American brands are combined and brought to life in a fresh and contemporary way.

The Italian-made ready-to-wear collection will include fabrics like cashmere and wools on pieces like suits, blazers, hoodies, sweaters, shirts, polo shirts. Embellishments like buttons signed with the Air Dior logo, blue-and-white striped linings, Toile de Jouy, wants prints and the Jumpman logo (on a bomber jacket) make appearances on the pieces, as do the CD initials and Dior Oblique motif. Four leather goods pieces, such as a pouch and wallet, are included in the line, as are bob hats, necklaces, silk scarves and jacquard ties. Surely what will be one of the most coveted pieces in the line will be the low-top version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior.

Photo Credit: air dior x travis scott x jordan

The Air Dior capsule collection will be available at select Dior boutiques and pop-ups, beginning April of this year.