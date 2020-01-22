Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Dior Announces Air Dior Collection With Jordan To Launch April 2020 With Travis Scott

Celebrities, Fashion, News

After unveiling the highly anticipated limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior Sneaker during the Kim Jones‘ Men’s Fall 2020 runway show in Miami, Dior has now announced a capsule collection of Air Dior ready-to-wear and accessories in collaboration with the basketball culture brand, Jordan. Highly acclaimed rapper Travis Scott stars in the campaign for this special collection, touting the iconic swoosh symbol, this time reimagined with the signature Dior Oblique motif, bringing together the worlds of streetwear and luxury fashion.

air dior x travis scott x jordanPhoto Credit: Dior

A recognizable palette of navy blue, white and iconic Dior Gray—the founding couturier’s favorite hue—will be used in the collection, marrying the House’s elevated savoir faire with the 1980s American sportswear aesthetic of the Jordan brand, inspired by the most renowned and celebrated basketball player of all time, the legendary Michael Jordan. The marriage of the French and American brands are combined and brought to life in a fresh and contemporary way.

The Italian-made ready-to-wear collection will include fabrics like cashmere and wools on pieces like suits, blazers, hoodies, sweaters, shirts, polo shirts. Embellishments like buttons signed with the Air Dior logo, blue-and-white striped linings, Toile de Jouy, wants prints and the Jumpman logo (on a bomber jacket) make appearances on the pieces, as do the CD initials and Dior Oblique motif. Four leather goods pieces, such as a pouch and wallet, are included in the line, as are bob hats, necklaces, silk scarves and jacquard ties. Surely what will be one of the most coveted pieces in the line will be the low-top version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior.

air dior x travis scott x jordanPhoto Credit: air dior x travis scott x jordan

The Air Dior capsule collection will be available at select Dior boutiques and pop-ups, beginning April of this year.

