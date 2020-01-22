Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Louis Vuitton & NBA Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership

Fashion, News, Sports

Louis Vuitton x NBAPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton and the NBA—the National Basketball Association—have together announced a long-term partnership, marking the first time the luxury French fashion house has ever partnered with a North American Sports League. Louis Vuitton will also be the first official Trophy Travel Case provider for the association.

Louis Vuitton x NBAPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

“Louis Vuitton and the NBA are both icons and leaders in their respective fields, and the joining of the two promises exciting and surprising moments, forging historic memories together,” began Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO, Michael Burke. “Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world’s most coveted trophies, and with this iconic partnership, the legacy continues—victory does indeed travel in Louis Vuitton!”

Louis Vuitton x NBAPhoto Credit: Grégoire Vieille

The bespoke case coated in Monogram Canvas will be made by Louis Vuitton artisans in the Asnières workshop outside of Paris, and will hold and display The Larry O’Brien Trophy, which is each year, presented in June to the winning team of the NBA Finals.

Louis Vuitton x NBA Photo Credit: Grégoire Vieille

“The NBA Finals is defined by iconic players and memorable performances, culminating with the presentation of The Larry O’Brien Trophy,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Tatum. “The tradition, heritage and identity of Louis Vuitton create a natural synergy with the NBA, and this partnership provides a unique and befitting way to showcase our championship trophy to our fans around the world.”

Louis Vuitton x NBA Photo Credit: Grégoire Vieille

Together, the two renowned brands will also engaging stories about “one of sport’s most symbolic trophies and its unique travel companion.” A limited-edition capsule collection will also be presented by Louis Vuitton each year, in partnership with the NBA. Reemphasizing the American-French partnership, The NBA Paris Game 2020 presented by beIN SPORTS will take place tomorrow at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, where the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks will play the first-ever regular-season NBA game in France.

Louis Vuitton x NBA Photo Credit: Grégoire Vieille

