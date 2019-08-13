Acqualina Resort & Spa has cemented itself as not only one of the most prestigious and luxurious resorts in all of South Florida but also in the country. Located in a prime destination along the stunning Sunny Isles Beach, the five-star property exudes luxury and excels in unparalleled service on every front. From its incredible dining options from the beloved Il Mulino New York brand to its five-star, award-winning Acqualina Spa by ESPA, oceanfront views, three pools and sumptuous accommodations, there are few hotel experiences that rival a stay at Acqaulina. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Acqualina Resort & Spa has received the prestigious title of the No. 1 Best Waterfront Hotel in the country, ranked by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

According to the site, its lavish accommodations, stunning views, attentive service and beautiful, Mediterranean villa-style architecture all contribute to its No. 1 spot. Other hotels that made the list include: 2. Ocean House – Watch Hill, R.I.; 3. Mirror Lake Inn – Lake Placid, N.Y.; 4. Rosewood Miramar Beach – Montecito, Calif.; 5. Tides Beach Club – Kennebunkport, Maine; 6. Lava Lava Beach Club – Waikoloa, Hawaii; 7. Sunset Key Cottages – Key West; 8. Stephanie Inn – Cannon Beach, Ore.; 9. White Elephant Nantucket – Nantucket, Mass.; 10. Halekulani – Honolulu.

“We are honored to be recognized by our esteemed guests and readers of USA Today with the top award for our hotel,” said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner of Acqualina Resort & Spa. “We have worked very hard to achieve and maintain a high level of excellence and I am thrilled for our incredible team.”

The accolades do not stop there. In addition to this recent ranking, Acqualina also boasts the coveted Forbes Five Star Award in both the hotel and its spa (for its seventh consecutive year), the AAA Five Diamond Award for its 11th consecutive year, and it was also named the No. 1 Best Resort in the Continental U.S. by US News and World Report and No. 1 Luxury Beachfront Hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor.

For more information on Acqualina Resort & Spa, please visit its site here.