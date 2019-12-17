This season, celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at The Ritz-Carlton Spa located in Downtown Los Angeles. Recently launching a brand-new collection in collaboration with Veuve Clicquot, in honor of the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, this iconic retreat is lending spa-goers a one-of-a-kind experience with a candy-coated Nutcracker collection.

Raising their white-satin curtain to four specialty treatments inspired by the imaginative characters and colorful themes of the Tchaikovsky ballet, this glamorous sanctuary is maximizing the effect of Christmas with a timeless classic. Embodying the whimsical acts of The Nutcracker, guests will be given the opportunity to conjure the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Kingdom of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Body Wrap and Mother Ginger Pedicure, each incorporating the frosted flavors of the winter season.

Haute Living sat down with Spa Director, Tyneese Thompson, to hear more on this sweet-filled adventure that’s two-parts magical and all-parts decadent.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

Mother Ginger Pedicure:

Stay on your toes with Mother Ginger and her playful Polichinelles. A blissful treatment that’s wildly fun and vibrantly fragrant, this soothing pedicure will elevate your digits with look-at-me holiday vibes. Beginning with a vanilla, lavender and mint bath soak, this stellar service is followed by an exfoliating brown sugar scrub and gentle massage. Frosted sugar cookie and cinnamon hydrating lotion tops off this luscious pedicure for an all-encompassing, luxurious experience.

TT: Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Considering all the time our guests spend on their feet during the year—especially during the holidays—it’s important to give our feet the relief they need. After hours in a dress or in pointed shoes, the Mother Ginger Pedicure will leave guests feeling ready for another act.

Frosted Facial:

There’s no better time to indulge in a mind-blowing facial than amid the winter season. A frosted treatment that’s a manifestation of the Land of Snow and its ice-covered snowflakes, this invigorating facial will leave skin tingling and effortlessly aglow. Included with a Knesko Diamond under eye mask infused with diamond dust, guests are sure to leave with a crystal-clear complexion that’s 360 degrees of perfection.

TT: Our Frosted Facial uses a mixture of mint scrub and rosemary-infused mint tea compresses. The combination of the two provides a gentle cleanse while calming and cooling the complexion. As our skin dries in the colder months, it is important to incorporate mild beauty practices so our skin can combat the dryness and irritation often found in the holiday season.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

Sugar Plum Body Polish:

Embrace your inner queen and rule the Nutcracker’s sweet scene with The Ritz-Carlton Spa’s Sugar Plum Body Polish. A treatment that glitters, this star-worthy formula—made with a vanilla brown sugar scrub followed by an application of hydrating sugar plum chiffon melt—will stimulate the skin for a head-to-toe glow.

TT: The Sugar Plum Body Polish is absolutely decadent! The ultra-hydrating treatment is perfect for the colder months. It will leave the skin soft and glowing, providing benefits all season long.

Pas de Deux Chocolate Stone Massage:

Perfect for every relationship status, this elegant duet celebrates 12 days of love with an intoxicating twist on the traditional hot stone massage. Soothing chocolate oils with heated basalt stones promote relaxation and rejuvenation. An optional champagne soak makes for a truly special holiday treat.

TT: The holidays are always better spent together! Relaxing and indulging with a special someone creates memories that will last beyond this luxurious experience.