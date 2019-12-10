Peek Inside Boston’s New Veuve Clicquot Après Ski Chalet

Photo Credit: Russ Mezikofsky Photography

There is only one way to get through winter here in Boston and that’s to embrace it – particularly with a glass of Veuve Clicquot in hand. That’s just what the folks at The Gallery, W Boston’s refreshed restaurant, think.

Bostonians are now able to warm up in the Theatre District with a bottle of Veuve by the fire at the new Veuve Clicquot Ski Chalet, which opened here yesterday. At the winter pop-up, you can cozy up to the fireplace and sip on a glass of Yellow Label or Rosé weekdays, or go all out and pop open a bottle of Veuve Clicquot’s vintages – the perfect “lift ticket” for the weekend.

Photo Credit: Russ Mezikofsky Photography

Designed to pair with the champagne, the après ski lounge features a menu with select gourmet bites including a trio of truffle arancini, duck confit cannoli, and a champagne chocolate mousse with orange caviar, and shortbread cookies created by The Gallery at W Boston’s Executive Chef, Elyssa DuBois.

“Our guests work hard, but they play even harder,” said Gurki Singh, W Boston’s general manager. “We know our guests love Veuve Clicquot, so we partnered with Veuve to design a ski chalet for hotel guests and locals to live their best après-ski life right in the heart of downtown Boston. You’ll be able to warm up with a bottle of Veuve and enjoy some gourmet bites our chef has created to pair perfectly with the champagne. In true W fashion, the chic lounge is perfect for a private party with on-demand resident DJs and a custom ski lift photo booth to remember your time here.”

Photo Credit: Russ Mezikofsky Photography

What can visitors expect? “We have a faux fireplace brought in with birch logs that will be set up in the private dining room complete with luxe dark brown colors that lend itself to a ski chalet,” said Mary Waszkiewicz, director of marketing for W Boston. “The decor features pine trees, skis, a faux deer head, cream color chairs with black and white plaids and faux fur everywhere that looks so realistic. The feeling is going to be cozy and luxe. We have been working with Veuve for a long time. It is available in all guest rooms. We wanted to bring that luxe urban ski environment to Boston so guests can enjoy without having to leave the city.”

The chalet will also offer guests some upscale snacks. “There will be a luxe menu available that includes duck confit cannolis, chocolate champagne mousse and gold dusted arancini,” Waszkiewicz said. “I think Bostonians are really going to enjoy this.”