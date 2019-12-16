Photo Credit: Melissa Lovy

New York-based jewelry brand Melissa Lovy announced today that it has teamed up with influencer Michaela Podolsky to create a capsule collection of timeless pieces—slated to launch just in time for Valentine’s Day 2020.

“Over the course of the last year working with Michaela, I have seen the way our loyal customers and followers consistently connect to Michaela’s personal style,” said Melissa Lovy, CEO & Creative Director of the Melissa Lovy brand. “It seemed like a natural next step to collaborate. As a female-founder, it has always been important to me that female entrepreneurs support and bolster one another’s successes, that’s what this partnership is all about.”

In the crowded jewelry industry, designers can’t simply do business as usual, they must be alert to key burgeoning trends or risk being left behind by agile competitors. Responsiveness is one of the most notable attributes of the Melissa Lovy brand. Each piece is co-designed via social media with their customers. Whether they’re deciding on the right crystal or choosing between gold-plating or rose-gold plating, they ask their clients to help make big brand decisions. Michaela Podo x Melissa Lovy is an extension of that.

“I’m the girl who never leaves her house without her hoops. For some reason, they give me an extra boost of confidence,” said Michaela Podolsky. “Whether I’m in a sweatshirt or dressed up for the night, I always look to my jewelry to tie it all together. I created each piece for the effortlessly cool girl who wants to add that extra touch to her classic look. So much love has gone into creating this and every piece was thoughtfully designed. Seeing this collection come to life is a dream come true and I know it’ll be a staple in every girls’ wardrobe.”

Michaela Podo x Melissa Lovy is slated to drop February 2020, a specific launch date has yet to be released. The limited-edition capsule collection will be available exclusively on Melissa Lovy’s website: MelissaLovy.com.

