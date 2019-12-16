A century after first premiering in silent film theaters, the classic 1919 film The Broken Butterfly was revived by The Film Foundation with the support of cognac brand Louis XIII.

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski / BFA on behalf of Louis XIII

The Film Foundation and Louis XIII hosted the premiere of the restored film this past Friday, December 13th at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. The event also featured a private Q&A with writer, producer and director David O. Russell (“American Hustlers,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Joy,” etc.) and Louis XIII Global Executive Director Ludovic Du Plessis. They discussed the importance of keeping and preserving films of days gone by.

The silent film by French director Maurice Tourneur is the tragic love story of a woman who becomes a composer’s inspiration, but his life is turned upside down when she drowns herself and her child in a river. The evening featured the Young Musicians Foundation, who did a special music performance to guests’ delight.

The film was presented as part of the cognac brand’s “100 Years” series, which compiles a group of artistic projects curated by the brand, whose decanters take more than 100 years to create, each.

Afterward, Louis XIII hosted a dinner at the Sunset Tower to celebrate the project, as well as its partnership with The Film Foundation.

Among the guests were Casey Graf (Actor, “Fired Up”), Eli Roth (Writer, Actor, Director), Jack Huston (Actor), Andre Jacquemetton (Producer, “Mad Men”) Jana Savage (Actor, “The Perfect Match”), Keegan Key (Actor/Comedian, “Key & Peele/The Lion King”), Laure Hériard Dubreuil (Founder and Creative Director, The Webster), Mathieu Demy (Actor), Rachel Roy (Designer), Rajendra Roy (Chief Film Curator, Film, MoMA), Shannon Click (Model), Stosh Mintek (CEO, Ghetto Film School), and Todd Newman (Writer, Producer, Director).

