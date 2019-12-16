saint louis chess set
News
The 2019 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here For Everyone On Your List—Including You
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections
Luis Fonsi
Celebrities
Luis Fonsi On Life After “Despacito,” Family, His Love For Miami And Giving Back
Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial — Louis Vuitton Men Fall/Winter 2020 By Virgil Abloh
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List

Louis XIII & The Film Foundation Restore And Toast “The Broken Butterfly” Classic Film

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

A century after first premiering in silent film theaters, the classic 1919 film The Broken Butterfly was revived by The Film Foundation with the support of cognac brand Louis XIII.

Louis XIII and The Film Foundation Premiere the Restored 1919 Classic THE BROKEN BUTTERFLY: in Los Angeles at The Egyptian Theater
David O. Russell, Ludovic Du Plessis

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski / BFA on behalf of Louis XIII

The Film Foundation and Louis XIII hosted the premiere of the restored film this past Friday, December 13th at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. The event also featured a private Q&A with writer, producer and director David O. Russell (“American Hustlers,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Joy,” etc.) and Louis XIII Global Executive Director Ludovic Du Plessis. They discussed the importance of keeping and preserving films of days gone by.

Louis XIII and The Film Foundation Premiere the Restored 1919 Classic THE BROKEN BUTTERFLY: in Los Angeles at The Egyptian Theater
Jack Huston, Shannan Click

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski / BFA on behalf of Louis XIII

The silent film by French director Maurice Tourneur is the tragic love story of a woman who becomes a composer’s inspiration, but his life is turned upside down when she drowns herself and her child in a river.  The evening featured the Young Musicians Foundation, who did a special music performance to guests’ delight.

Louis XIII and The Film Foundation Premiere the Restored 1919 Classic THE BROKEN BUTTERFLY: in Los Angeles at The Egyptian Theater 11
Keagan Key, Elle Key

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski / BFA on behalf of Louis XIII

The film was presented as part of the cognac brand’s “100 Years” series, which compiles a group of artistic projects curated by the brand, whose decanters take more than 100 years to create, each.

Louis XIII and The Film Foundation Premiere the Restored 1919 Classic THE BROKEN BUTTERFLY: in Los Angeles at The Egyptian Theater 12
Vittoria Buraschi, Eli Roth

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski / BFA on behalf of Louis XIII

Afterward, Louis XIII hosted a dinner at the Sunset Tower to celebrate the project, as well as its partnership with The Film Foundation.

Louis XIII and The Film Foundation Premiere the Restored 1919 Classic THE BROKEN BUTTERFLY: in Los Angeles at The Egyptian Theater
Jana Savage, Casey Graf

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski / BFA on behalf of Louis XIII

Among the guests were Casey Graf (Actor, “Fired Up”), Eli Roth (Writer, Actor, Director), Jack Huston (Actor), Andre Jacquemetton (Producer, “Mad Men”) Jana Savage (Actor, “The Perfect Match”), Keegan Key (Actor/Comedian, “Key & Peele/The Lion King”), Laure Hériard Dubreuil (Founder and Creative Director, The Webster), Mathieu Demy (Actor),  Rachel Roy (Designer), Rajendra Roy (Chief Film Curator, Film, MoMA), Shannon Click (Model), Stosh Mintek (CEO, Ghetto Film School), and Todd Newman (Writer, Producer, Director).

Louis XIII and The Film Foundation Premiere the Restored 1919 Classic THE BROKEN BUTTERFLY: in Los Angeles at The Egyptian Theater
Aaron Young, Laure Heriard Dubreuil

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski / BFA on behalf of Louis XIII

Louis XIII and The Film Foundation Premiere the Restored 1919 Classic THE BROKEN BUTTERFLY: in Los Angeles at The Egyptian Theater 13
Ludovic Du Plessis, David O. Russell

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski / BFA on behalf of Louis XIII

Louis XIII and The Film Foundation Premiere the Restored 1919 Classic THE BROKEN BUTTERFLY: in Los Angeles at The Egyptian Theater
Marc Heriard Dubreuil, Martine Heriard Dubreuil

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski / BFA on behalf of Louis XIII

Louis XIII and The Film Foundation Premiere the Restored 1919 Classic THE BROKEN BUTTERFLY: in Los Angeles at The Egyptian Theater 14
Ron Newmam, Heather Voss, Dr. Raj Kanodia

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski / BFA on behalf of Louis XIII

PREVIOUS POST
BMW Group Culture
Art
December 16, 2019
One-On-One With Head Of BMW Group Cultural Engagement On Supporting Artists Like Spencer “MAR” Guilburt
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Luna Park
City Guide
December 16, 2019
Luna Park Debuts At Brickell City Centre
By Paige Mastrandrea
Sarah Brightman
Celebrities
December 16, 2019
How The World’s Best-Selling Soprano, Sarah Brightman, Plans To Sparkle This Holiday Season
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
December 16, 2019
Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart Reveals Why His Christmas List Is Already Complete
By Kellie Speed
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader