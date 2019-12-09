Photo Credit: Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge

Las Vegas is a brunch mecca with so many different experiences all over the Strip but nobody does brunch quite like Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge at The Palazzo Resort & Casino. You may have dined at the upscale Italian restaurant for dinner, but have you tried Lavo Party Brunch?

Executive Chef Ralph Scamardella is the mastermind behind the culinary delights on the dinner and brunch menus. “I really love being able to offer so many different dining experiences at Lavo, all with great menu options,” he said.

The Tao Group celebrity hot spot, with a sister property in New York City, has been offering its grand-scale brunch since 2011, and it’s still going strong. You can expect nothing but top-notch brunch offerings, large format bottles, wild bottle presentations and rotating DJs that set the scene for one epic day party.

“Party Brunch gives us the opportunity to send out some over the top items that fit the extravagant mood, like our truffle sliders or Wagyu strip steak, as well as our oversized cocktails with enough trimmings to make a meal,” Scamardella said. Indeed, the truffle slider trio with truffle fries and the 12-ounce Wagyu strip steak with 24-karat gold crust are excellent chef’s selections on the menu.

Photo Credit: Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge

You’ll also find the lobster scampi pizza with Maine lobster, fingerling potatoes and garlic butter, and the tournedos rossini, an 8-ounce prime filet mignon with foie gras and mushroom duxelle.

Other brunch favorites include the butter-poached lobster Benedict with Kaluga caviar and avocado hollandaise; the penne seafood alfredo with shrimp, scallops and lobster butter; and Lavo’s signature 16-ounce meatball served with fresh whipped ricotta.

If you’re really looking to splurge go with the seafood plateau grande with jumbo shrimp, oysters, king crab legs, lobster, crabmeat salad, tuna ceviche and scallop salad. And that’s just the food menu.

Photo Credit: Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge

Lavo Party Brunch offers a massive and impressive drink menu. Some of the cocktails that come as a pitcher or brunch bowl include the #LPD (Little Pink Dress) with Grey Goose Vodka, Q Ginger Beer and cold-pressed watermelon and lime juice; and the Botanical Spritz with St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, grapefruit juice and sparkling wine.

The Super Cocktails are not-your-average cocktails. Choose between the Grand Spicy Margarita which comes with Tajín spiced chilled seafood, Maine lobster, king crab and shrimp cocktail while the Ultimate Bloody Mary comes with a lobster cocktail, shrimp, a pound of crab and crispy pancetta. Both cocktails are presented in a giant ice goblet.

If you’re going to go all out at Lavo Party Brunch, go for high-class selections like Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Moët Nectar Rosé, Cuvée Dom Pérignon or Armand de Brignac (Aces of Spaces). For large groups, consider over-the-top bottle presentations like the Flower Power with five bottles of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé Champagne or the Brunch Baller which comes with 10 bottles of G.H. Mumm Champagne. Lavo also offers several featured packages such as the Brunch Express, The Kickoff and All-In (the most experience of the three).

Photo Credit: Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge

Lavo Party Brunch is every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. which gives you ample time to indulge in the decadent menu and lavish cocktail options well before the real party begins. Come see what Lavo Party Brunch is all about. For more information or to book your reservation, click here.