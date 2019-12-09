Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

In honor of recording artist/entrepreneur/rapper Fat Joe‘s latest album release called “Family Ties,” Haute Living and Market America|SHOP.COM threw an epic Art Basel Miami Beach bash, together with PLACES.CO. The co-founders of Market America|SHOP.COM, Loren and JR Ridinger, graciously opened the doors to their expansive Miami Beach estate to host the party, bringing out no shortage of celebrities in town to celebrate the globally-renowned superstar.

As guests made their way into the jaw-dropping gardens of the Ridingers’ Casa de Sueños property, they feasted on a plethora of stimuli for the senses—between globally-renowned contemporary artist Domingo Zapata‘s gorgeous works of art on display, infections beats from DJ Don Hot, the engaging live art demonstrations from Felix Semper, and of course, the stunning property itself, complete with an expansive outdoor pool, with the recognizable Haute Living and Market America|SHOP.COM logos reflected onto the pool surface.

The Ridingers and Haute Living‘s Kamal Hotchandani and Deyvanshi Masrani were joined by Simone Sestito and Alexandra Rodriguez of PLACES.CO, who welcomed celebrities and VIPs like DJ Khaled with his wife Nicole Tuck; Fabolous; Winnie Harlow; Bryson Tiller; Swizz Beatz; Teyana Taylor; Alec Monopoly; Too $hort; Noreaga; Dapper Dan; Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana; Larsa Pippen; Domingo Zapata; Jeezy; Foodgod; Black Jaguar White Tiger’s Eduardo Serio; Jordan Belfort; Daymond John; Amara “La Negra”; Stephanie Shepherd; Younes Bendjima; Shareef Malnik and Gabrielle Anwar; as well as Dre of Cool and Dre, who joined guest of honor Fat Joe on stage behind the DJ booth, for a special surprise performance of the prolific rapper’s smash hits and soon-to-be smash hits from his new album, “Family Ties,” among other songs.

Highlights of the evening included Too $hort with his impromptu performance of his hit song “Blow The Whistle”; Fat Joe dedicating his performance of “All The Way Up” to Loren and JR Ridinger, without whom, he said the song would not have been made; Fat Joe also dedicating his performance of one of his earlier songs “What’s Luv” featuring Ashanti to his wife Lorena Cartagena and her friends in attendance; Swizz Beatz jumping on stage to perform some of his famous tracks; and much more. Guests sipped on Belvedere Vodka, Volcán Tequila and Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne from magnum bottles as they danced into the late hours of the night, basking in the perfect evening at one of this season’s Art Basel Miami Beach’s hottest parties to date.

