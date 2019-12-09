Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Haute Living & Market America|SHOP.COM’s Private Party For Fat Joe ‘Family Ties’ Album Release With PLACES.CO At Art Basel

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Fat Joe, JR Ridinger, Loren Ridinger and Lorena Cartagena SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
(L-R) Fat Joe, JR Ridinger, Loren Ridinger and Lorena Cartagena

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

In honor of recording artist/entrepreneur/rapper Fat Joe‘s latest album release called “Family Ties,” Haute Living and Market America|SHOP.COM threw an epic Art Basel Miami Beach bash, together with PLACES.CO. The co-founders of Market America|SHOP.COM, Loren and JR Ridinger, graciously opened the doors to their expansive Miami Beach estate to host the party, bringing out no shortage of celebrities in town to celebrate the globally-renowned superstar.

JR & Loren Ridinger
JR & Loren Ridinger

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As guests made their way into the jaw-dropping gardens of the Ridingers’ Casa de Sueños property, they feasted on a plethora of stimuli for the senses—between globally-renowned contemporary artist Domingo Zapata‘s gorgeous works of art on display, infections beats from DJ Don Hot, the engaging live art demonstrations from Felix Semper, and of course, the stunning property itself, complete with an expansive outdoor pool, with the recognizable Haute Living and Market America|SHOP.COM logos reflected onto the pool surface.

SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, FloridaPhoto Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Domingo Zapata & Seth Semilof
Domingo Zapata & Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guest, Andrew Weissman, Michelle Pooch, JR Ridinger, Loren Ridinger, Larsa Pippen
Guest, Andrew Weissman, Michelle Pooch, JR Ridinger, Loren Ridinger, Larsa Pippen

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani, Deyvanshi Masrani, Larsa Pippen, Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin, Loren Ridinger, JR Ridinger, Michelle Pooch, guest and Rachel VanHook SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
(L-R) Kamal Hotchandani, Deyvanshi Masrani, Larsa Pippen, Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin, Loren Ridinger, JR Ridinger, Michelle Pooch, guest and Rachel VanHook

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Kamal Hotchandani & Deyvanshi Masrani SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
Kamal Hotchandani and Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Ridingers and Haute Living‘s Kamal Hotchandani and Deyvanshi Masrani were joined by Simone Sestito and Alexandra Rodriguez of PLACES.CO, who welcomed celebrities and VIPs like DJ Khaled with his wife Nicole Tuck; Fabolous; Winnie Harlow; Bryson Tiller; Swizz Beatz; Teyana Taylor; Alec Monopoly; Too $hort; Noreaga; Dapper Dan; Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana; Larsa Pippen; Domingo Zapata; Jeezy; Foodgod; Black Jaguar White Tiger’s Eduardo Serio; Jordan Belfort; Daymond John; Amara “La Negra”; Stephanie Shepherd; Younes Bendjima; Shareef Malnik and Gabrielle Anwar; as well as Dre of Cool and Dre, who joined guest of honor Fat Joe on stage behind the DJ booth, for a special surprise performance of the prolific rapper’s smash hits and soon-to-be smash hits from his new album, “Family Ties,” among other songs.

Fat Joe & Dre performing on stage
Fat Joe & Dre performing on stage

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
Teyana Taylor and Fat Joe

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Fat Joe & Dapper Dan
Fat Joe & Dapper Dan

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Nicole Tuck & DJ Khaled
Nicole Tuck & DJ Khaled

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Fabolous
Fabolous

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Alexandra Rodriguez & Simone Sestito of PLACES.CO
Alexandra Rodriguez & Simone Sestito of PLACES.CO

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Fat Joe, Too Short and Jeezy SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
(L-R) Fat Joe, Too Short and Jeezy

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Highlights of the evening included Too $hort with his impromptu performance of his hit song “Blow The Whistle”; Fat Joe dedicating his performance of “All The Way Up” to Loren and JR Ridinger, without whom, he said the song would not have been made; Fat Joe also dedicating his performance of one of his earlier songs “What’s Luv” featuring Ashanti to his wife Lorena Cartagena and her friends in attendance; Swizz Beatz jumping on stage to perform some of his famous tracks; and much more. Guests sipped on Belvedere Vodka, Volcán Tequila and Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne from magnum bottles as they danced into the late hours of the night, basking in the perfect evening at one of this season’s Art Basel Miami Beach’s hottest parties to date.

Fat Joe sipping on Ace of Spades Champagne
Fat Joe sipping on Ace of Spades Champagne

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Domingo Zapata, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Johnny Nunez, Dapper Dan and guest SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
(L-R) Domingo Zapata, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Johnny Nunez, Dapper Dan and guest

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Malik Williams, Jonathan Cheban AKA Foodgod, guest, Swizz Beatz, Michelle Pooch, guests, JR Ridinger, Larsa Pippen, and guests SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
Malik Williams, Jonathan Cheban AKA Foodgod, guest, Swizz Beatz, Michelle Pooch, guests, JR Ridinger, Larsa Pippen, and guests

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Jonathan Cheban AKA Foodgod, DJ Khald, Swizz Beatz and JR Ridinger SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
(L-R) Jonathan Cheban AKA Foodgod, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz and JR Ridinger

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Dapper Dan SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
(L-R) Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Dapper Dan

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
Loren Ridinger and Swizz Beatz

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
Fat Joe and Dre perform

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
Daymond John

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
Lorena Cartagena and Loren Ridinger

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Belvedere vodka
Belvedere vodka

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, Florida
(L-R) DJ Khaled, Loren Ridinger, JR Ridinger and Nicole Tuck

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

SHOP.COM & Haute Living Celebrate The Release Of "Family Ties", Fat Joe's Newest & Last Album At The Ridinger Estate In Miami Beach, FloridaPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

 

