Photo Credit: BFA

Longtime wine lover John Legend had a dream come true when he officially launched his own wine label, LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusives, in 2015; a collaboration with fabulous Napa Valley winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset of Raymond Vineyards. This summer, he expanded on his award-winning Côtes de Provence Rosé, introducing the LVE Sparkling Rosé to much fanfare. Then again, Legend does seem to have the Midas touch: let’s not forget that he’s one of only 15 people—and the first black man—to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (and is also the second youngest person in history to have achieved this). We chatted with the winemaker, “The Voice” coach, singer, songwriter, producer, actor, philanthropist, father and husband [wife is model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen] about the future of his brand, his upcoming album and how turning 40 gave him pause to reflect on his life.

Photo Credit: LVE

What made you expand your creative pursuits into wine?

I’ve always loved wine — trying something new when I travel, enjoying with loved ones, and pairing it with great meals. I’ve been told by fans they like to drink a glass of wine when they listen to my music so it seemed like the right collaboration.

What are some of your favorite places to enjoy a glass of your rosé during the summer?

I love enjoying a cold glass of rosé on the beach. We love to do a summer weekend in Malibu! It also goes great with a backyard BBQ. We have a lot of those at our house.

Photo Credit: LVE

Which of your songs pairs well with each varietal of LVE Wines and why?

LVE Sparkling Rosé: “Save Room” – it’s the perfect summer pairing

LVE Côtes de Provence Rosé: “All of Me” – last year’s still rosé has become a wedding favorite, just like “All of Me.”

LVE Chardonnay: “Ordinary People” – a Chardonnay is a classic to keep in the kitchen for cooking or pairing with meals.

LVE Red: “Penthouse Floor” – this red is a funky blend packed with lots of flavor.

LVE Cabernet Sauvignon: “You & I (Nobody in the World)” – This wine is the kind you can kind of get lost in, as you would with that special someone. Plus it’s Chrissy’s favorite!

LVE’s Sparkling Brut Blanc de Blancs: “So High” – our limited edition sparkling brut is rich, soulful, and complex.

Why is Jean-Charles Boisset the perfect wine partner?

It was important for me to collaborate with someone of high credibility and skill in the winemaking business. Jean-Charles was born into a winemaking family and has been doing this nearly all his life. He is passionate and creative and we hit it off immediately. Jean-Charles was the perfect choice.

Where do you plan on taking the brand in the future? What would you like to achieve in the next year/two years/five years?

I enjoy working with Raymond Vineyards and the Boisset Collection. I hope to add more wine to the LVE family in the next few years. We want to grow and continue to be a part of the best moments of people’s lives.

Have you saved a bottle from your children’s birth years? What do you plan on doing with them when your kids are older, if so?

I haven’t done that yet, but that’s a great idea!

Photo Credit: LVE

Have you given any LVE wines to your “The Voice” co-stars as gifts? What was the reaction?

Yes, several Team Legend members love LVE!

Every wine is an expression of self. If you were describing yourself as you would describe a wine, how would you describe yourself?

Soulful, classic, complex

Photo Credit: LVE

When you turned 40, did you self-reflect on your life/career? What were your thoughts if so?

As an artist, I’m always reflecting, looking back and dreaming forward. I feel extremely blessed to have a beautiful family and a successful career in which I get do the things I love every day. I love making music and I also really enjoy this creative pursuit with LVE.

What unchartered territory is next for you in 2019/2020?

I’m working on a new album I hope to put out in 2020. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the 2019 Summer of LVE!

Photo Credit: Twocoms : Shutterstock