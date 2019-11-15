Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Living Celebrates Miami's Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
A Look Inside The Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party With Dior

Celebrities, City Guide, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

Each year, the Guggenheim International Gala, made possible by Dior, is one of the fashion and art events to attend in the fall season. The pre-party brings together the who's who in the fashion world, and this year's celebration also marked the 60th anniversary of the iconic building itself, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, as well as its inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List. French singer Christine and the Queens performed in the museum's signature interior rotunda, while musician Caroline Polachek provided a DJ set that kept guests dancing through the night. Scroll to see some highlights from the night and notable attendees.

2019 GUGGENHEIM INTERNATIONAL GALA: PRE-PARTY MADE POSSIBLE BY DIOR
Guest, Brendan Fallis, Hannah Bronfman

Photo Credit: BFA/David X Prutting

Héloïse Letissier, Christine and the Queens
Héloïse Letissier, Christine and the Queens

Photo Credit: BFA/David X Prutting

Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev

Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw

Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo

Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw

Christine and the Queens
Christine and the Queens

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Maria Grazia Chiuri
Maria Grazia Chiuri

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier, Maria Grazia Chiuri
Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier, Maria Grazia Chiuri

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Pietro Beccari, Elisabetta Beccari
Pietro Beccari, Elisabetta Beccari

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Kat Graham
Kat Graham

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

TK Wonder, Cipriana Quann
TK Wonder, Cipriana Quann

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Camila Coelho
Camila Coelho

Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw

Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan

Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw

Atmosphere
Atmosphere

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza Gonzalez

Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw

