Each year, the Guggenheim International Gala, made possible by Dior, is one of the fashion and art events to attend in the fall season. The pre-party brings together the who’s who in the fashion world, and this year’s celebration also marked the 60th anniversary of the iconic building itself, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, as well as its inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List. French singer Christine and the Queens performed in the museum’s signature interior rotunda, while musician Caroline Polachek provided a DJ set that kept guests dancing through the night. Scroll to see some highlights from the night and notable attendees.

Photo Credit: BFA/David X Prutting

Photo Credit: BFA/David X Prutting

Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw

Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw

Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw

Photo Credit: BFA/Neil Rasmus

Photo Credit: BFA/Madison McGaw