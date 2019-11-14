Photo Credit: Menin Hospitality
Miami born-and-raised Jared Galbut hails from a long lineage of hospitality and real estate experts, and is carrying the legacy through with the expansion of Menin Hospitality, in which he is co-founder and Managing Principal, along with his cousin, Keith Menin. Boasting two decades of experience in the industry with organizational and operational management, he and the Menin Hospitality team have helped shape Miami’s growth in this sector by introducing a handful of extraordinarily successful concepts.
Under their portfolio, Menin Hospitality currently owns, manages and/or operates the Mondrian South Beach; Shelborne South Beach; Gale South Beach; Raffaello Chicago; Drumbar Chicago; Bodega Taqueria y Tequila; and Pizza Bar South Beach. Most recently, it was announced that Bodega will be expanding to Fort Lauderdale, opening a second location of the beloved hot spot one hour north of Miami.
It’s clear that Galbut knows the Magic City like the back of his hand—therefore, we thought it was necessary to find out his essential guide to the 305. Here, he dishes on all of his favorite places that he frequents during his free time.
Where were you born: Miami Beach
Neighborhood: Miami Beach
Occupation: Co-founder & Managing Principal of Menin Hospitality
Favorite restaurant: Joe’s Stone Crab
Best sushi: Itamae at St. Roch Market
Best Italian: Dolce Italian
Best new restaurant: Boia De
Best hidden gem: Sanguich De Miami
Best healthy eating spot: Pura Vida in the Miami Design District
Best vegan/vegan-friendly restaurant: Love Life Cafe
Best late-night dining restaurant: Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Best fine dining restaurant: The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller
Best waterfront dining: Mondrian
Best dessert: Chocolate Pecan Pie at Joe’s Stone Crab
Best cocktails: Regent Cocktail Club and Lost Boy
Best happy hour: Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Best wine list: Scarpetta
Best place for a romantic date: Mandolin Aegean Bistro
Best nightclub: E11EVEN
Best Sunday brunch: Cecconi’s or Mondrian
Best place for a power business meeting: Estiatorio Milos
Best rooftop (pool/restaurant): Ocho at Soho Beach House
Best hotel for out of town guests: Gale South Beach
Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Miami Design District – Rapha
Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: Phillips Frankel
Best spa: Fisher Island
Favorite charity event: YoungArts
Favorite cultural event: Art Basel Miami Beach
Favorite cultural institution: The Bass Museum
Best steakhouse: The Palm
Best pizza: Pizza Bar and DC Pie Co.
Best lunch: Michael’s Genuine
Best gym/athletic facility: Anything outdoors is good for me!
Best massage: GUYandGIRL Spa
Best museum/exhibit: The Bass – The Haas Brothers Exhibit
Best weekend getaway/staycation: My wife and I love going to Palm Beach when we want to get away. It has some of our favorite restaurants including Sant Ambroeus, and it’s only an hour away.
Describe your city in three words: Transitional, loyal and vibrant
Favorite historic/legendary place to see or explore: Virginia Key Park. I’m there every week riding and it’s my favorite place to take a break and take in what’s around me
All-around favorite spot in Miami: Any beach on Miami Beach
Best aspect of Miami: The work-life balance and the ability to enjoy the water on the weekends