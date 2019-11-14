Photo Credit: Menin Hospitality

Miami born-and-raised Jared Galbut hails from a long lineage of hospitality and real estate experts, and is carrying the legacy through with the expansion of Menin Hospitality, in which he is co-founder and Managing Principal, along with his cousin, Keith Menin. Boasting two decades of experience in the industry with organizational and operational management, he and the Menin Hospitality team have helped shape Miami’s growth in this sector by introducing a handful of extraordinarily successful concepts.

Under their portfolio, Menin Hospitality currently owns, manages and/or operates the Mondrian South Beach; Shelborne South Beach; Gale South Beach; Raffaello Chicago; Drumbar Chicago; Bodega Taqueria y Tequila; and Pizza Bar South Beach. Most recently, it was announced that Bodega will be expanding to Fort Lauderdale, opening a second location of the beloved hot spot one hour north of Miami.

It’s clear that Galbut knows the Magic City like the back of his hand—therefore, we thought it was necessary to find out his essential guide to the 305. Here, he dishes on all of his favorite places that he frequents during his free time.

Where were you born: Miami Beach

Neighborhood: Miami Beach

Occupation: Co-founder & Managing Principal of Menin Hospitality

Favorite restaurant: Joe’s Stone Crab

Best sushi: Itamae at St. Roch Market

Best Italian: Dolce Italian

Best new restaurant: Boia De

Best hidden gem: Sanguich De Miami

Best healthy eating spot: Pura Vida in the Miami Design District

Best vegan/vegan-friendly restaurant: Love Life Cafe

Best late-night dining restaurant: Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Best fine dining restaurant: The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller

Best waterfront dining: Mondrian

Best dessert: Chocolate Pecan Pie at Joe’s Stone Crab

Best cocktails: Regent Cocktail Club and Lost Boy

Best happy hour: Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Best wine list: Scarpetta

Best place for a romantic date: Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Best nightclub: E11EVEN

Best Sunday brunch: Cecconi’s or Mondrian

Best place for a power business meeting: Estiatorio Milos

Best rooftop (pool/restaurant): Ocho at Soho Beach House

Best hotel for out of town guests: Gale South Beach

Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Miami Design District – Rapha

Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: Phillips Frankel

Best spa: Fisher Island

Favorite charity event: YoungArts

Favorite cultural event: Art Basel Miami Beach

Favorite cultural institution: The Bass Museum

Best steakhouse: The Palm

Best pizza: Pizza Bar and DC Pie Co.

Best lunch: Michael’s Genuine

Best gym/athletic facility: Anything outdoors is good for me!

Best massage: GUYandGIRL Spa

Best museum/exhibit: The Bass – The Haas Brothers Exhibit

Best weekend getaway/staycation: My wife and I love going to Palm Beach when we want to get away. It has some of our favorite restaurants including Sant Ambroeus, and it’s only an hour away.

Describe your city in three words: Transitional, loyal and vibrant

Favorite historic/legendary place to see or explore: Virginia Key Park. I’m there every week riding and it’s my favorite place to take a break and take in what’s around me

All-around favorite spot in Miami: Any beach on Miami Beach

Best aspect of Miami: The work-life balance and the ability to enjoy the water on the weekends