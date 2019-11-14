Erin Foster Dishes On Her Secret To Wellness & What Her Relationship Is Really Like With Stepmom Katharine McPhee

Erin Foster has always ensured wellness is at the forefront of her life, and now she is excited to share that accessibility to everyone looking to seek out their own personal health solutions. The creative director of the popular dating app Bumble and TV personality (starring in VH1’s reality show “Barely Famous” alongside her sister Sara) has teamed up with the MINDBODY app to help connect people with fitness, beauty and health related services nationwide.

While Foster is currently planning a wedding with fiancé Simon Tikhman, she is also in the process of prepping her body for a future pregnancy with self-care services to ensure she receives the proper nutrients and is in optimal condition.

We caught up recently with the daughter of Grammy-winning music producer David Foster to chat about staying on top of her fitness game and what her relationship is really like with new stepmom Katharine McPhee.

Photo Credit: Yvonne Tnt

Wellness has been a big part of your life for years. When did you first become involved with the MINDBODY app?

Wellness in general has always been a priority of mine. I was raised by a mom with a wellness focus and we always had natural skincare routines. She taught us to care for our skin, but really in the last few years I have started to focus on it. I started having fertility issues so I focused on ways to work my body from the inside out. I have been going to a fertility acupuncturist to be sure my body is working the way it is supposed to.

Do you think optimal health is becoming easier to achieve now with the accessibility of apps like MINDBODY?

Absolutely. I think wellness in general is about accessibility and education. I live in LA where we talked earlier about acupuncture and it is more socially accepted there, than say in Boston where I am right now eating a cannoli from Mike’s Pastry, but it’s all about enjoying life. When you live in places that are not focused on holistic practices like LA, it’s important to have options available for accessibility.

What does your daily fitness routine look like?

I go to the gym now three times a week. I go through phases with my fitness routines, so I will do yoga four days a week and then get skinny so then I start going to a weight trainer three times a week, who teaches me about my body. I have been cooking differently lately and eating a lot more healthier foods as well.

Photo Credit: Erin Foster

Tell us about your recent surprise engagement to Simon Tikhman.

So far, my engagement was the happiest day of my life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s all downhill from there [laughs]. I felt like I was on a prank show because he planned everything so well. I was convinced we were going to a friend’s wedding. He went to Napa the week before and even prepped the concierge to be in on the lie. Everything is so clear now, but when it was happening, I was just really so confused.

You have acupuncture done every week to boost your fertility. Why you decide to go that more holistic route?

I have been going to an acupuncturist who focuses on fertility. She tells me to take my temperature in the morning, gets my body working the way it is supposed to and helps me figure out any imbalances I may be having. For example, many women might not realize that sweating at night is a hormonal imbalance.

Photo Credit: Erin Foster

When it comes to self-care and wellness, what have you learned from your stepmother, Katharine McPhee?

Katharine McPhee looks so annoyingly good, it makes me sick. Sara and I gave her the workout Mirror recently, but I don’t want her to look that good at my wedding [laughs]. She is into health and fitness and is always up on whatever the next big thing is. We are more like sisters than stepmother and stepdaughter.

What is your own personal secret to looking good and being healthy?

The secret is embracing what comes with age. You can’t obsess over every line or wrinkle. You have to ride the wave and have a laugh. That’s what’s important in life.