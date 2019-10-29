Photo Credit: DC PIE CO

Over the past six years, Miamians have taken delight in Sunset Harbour’s famed, NY-born Lucali—home to the best pizza pie in Miami. Owned by serial entrepreneur Dominic Cavagnuolo, Lucali brought the tastes of New York pizza and homestyle Italian fare to the upscale neighborhood, quickly becoming a fan-favorite throughout the city. Thus, Cavagnuolo knew it was time to expand the beloved concept with the birth of a new sister brand, DC PIE CO. by Lucali Miami.

Located in the heart of Brickell, just steps away from Mary Brickell Village and Brickell City Centre, DC PIE CO. + its adjacent bar, Dom’s Brickell, offers a new and exciting concept with the same commitment to hospitality, high-quality food and attention to detail that diners know and love from Lucali Miami. The concept will officially open to the public the first week of November 2019.

Photo Credit: DC PIE CO

“When I opened Lucali Miami six years ago, I knew it was just the beginning,” Cavagnuolo shares. “DC PIE CO. is a more casual and approachable concept providing the same great food and atmosphere Luacli Miami is known for while implementing tableside technology to enhance the guest experience in today’s fast-paced world.”

The stunning restaurant boasts both indoor and alfresco seating, which is complemented by high-tech tablets on each table that give the customer a visual experience to the menu, with the ability to customize and order menu items by the swift click of a button. Once you click ‘order,’ your meal will be placed through the system and delivered to the table efficiently, eliminating the need for traditional server-style dining.

Photo Credit: DC PIE CO

Evoking the same dark and cozy feel as Lucali Miami, the familial dining room boasts a stunning minimalistic interior design, beautifully lit by subtle candlelight. The signature, old-school brick oven serves as the focal point of the space where the magic happens, allowing guests to look on as the expert team prepares each pie behind the counter.

Of course, diners can expect the same Brooklyn-style, crispy, mouth-watering brick-oven pies that they crave from its Miami Beach concept. In addition to the signature pie—created with the brand’s homemade sauce and three kinds of cheese (Italian imported mozzarella di bufala, fresh mozzarella and 18-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano) and topped with basil—DC PIE CO. also allows diners to build and customize their own pies, choosing from an assortment of delicious toppings. Vegan pies are additionally available for customization.

Photo Credit: DC PIE CO

Fresh salads complement the meal perfectly, like the signature Escarole Salad topped with a delicious, light vinaigrette, red onions and parmesan cheese; as well as the homestyle all-Angus beef meatballs with ricotta or the tasty, Italian-style artichokes, grilled, and dressed simply with lemon and oil. Other standouts include the baked sweet hot wings with bleu cheese or the tasty all-beef pepperoni chips, which provide the ultimate crispy, salty snack to munch on while you’re waiting for the main courses. And of course, diners can indulge in a decadent lineup of sweet desserts to end the meal, like the signature Nutella Ricotta calzone or the Nutella pizza.

While the food certainly steals the show at DC PIE CO., the drinks are extraordinarily-executed to round out the meal. They boast an impeccable wine list, but their signature cocktails are absolutely worth exploring.

Photo Credit: DC PIE CO

Highlights include the “Garden Gimlet”—a light and refreshing concoction created with basil + thyme-infused Bombay dry gin, bell pepper and lime; the “Hot Box” margarita with Espolon tequila, Ancho Reyes, cucumber and chili; as well as the “Mountain Mule,” which comes served in a copper mug, made with Absolut Elyx vodka infused with celery, cucumber, lime and ginger beer.

These cocktails provide the perfect preview to what the adjacent cocktail bar, Dom’s Brickell, holds. After your meal, head over to the gorgeous, intimate bar to continue the night and enjoy a cozy atmosphere with dim lighting, great music and all-around good vibes.

Photo Credit: DC PIE CO

DC PIE CO. Brickell is located at 1010 Brickell Ave. Full hours are DC PIE CO.: Sun – Thurs 11:30AM – 11PM, Fri – Sat 11:30AM -12AM, and Dom’s: Sun – Thurs 3PM – 12AM, Fri – Sat 3PM – 2AM. For more information, please visit www.dcpieco.com. Follow DC PIE CO. on Instagram @DCPIECO.