Inside Haute Living’s Nas Cover Launch Presented By Watches Of Switzerland

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Nas
Nas

Photo Credit: Eugene GologurskyHaute Living‘s most recent New York cover was graced by none other than the legendary, Queens-born rapper Nas. In light of his newest album release. “Lost Tapes 2,” Haute Living honored the star with an intimate cocktail and dinner at the stunning Watches of Switzerland Soho Boutique with Hennessy.

Seth Semilof, Jungle, Nas and David Hurley
Seth Semilof, Jungle, Nas and David Hurley

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Upon arrival, attendees posed for photos and enjoyed special Hennessy cocktails, as well as gourmet passed canapés from Cipriani, including caviar on blinis, lamb chops, roasted pumpkin tartlet with goat cheese, spinach and cheese in phyllo, tuna tartare and polenta chips with short rib.

NasPhoto Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Cover star Nas arrived with a group of close friends and graciously posed for photos and perused the boutique offerings, which includes an incredible collection of timepieces from iconic brands like Patek Philippe, Rolex, Hublot, Omega, Cartier, IWC and more. Watches of Switzerland Group EVP David Hurley greeted the room of guests and thanked them for coming to join them for the occasion, before inviting everyone downstairs for an intimate dinner.

Nas and Jungle
Nas and Jungle

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

As they made their way down the stairs, violinist Edward W. Hardy played a rendition of iconic Nas songs to the violin with a high-energy performance, before everyone took their seats to start the meal.

Edward W. Hardy
Edward W. Hardy

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

The gorgeous boutique’s basement level was recently renovated to include a new “Sneaker Time” exhibition exploring the obsessive culture of collectability and rarity through fifteen inspired combinations of unique timepieces and rare sneakers, which served as the perfect backdrop for the dinner table.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Cipriani offered a mouth-watering lineup of signature dishes including the Burrata or Baked Mushroom Tagliolini to start paired with Hennessy Sidecar/VSOP on the Rocks; Chilean Sea Bass or Dry Aged Sirloin for mains, paired with Hennessy Sidecar/VSOP on the Rocks; and the beloved Vanilla Meringue Cake for dessert, followed by a toast of Hennessy XO.

WOS Nas dinnerPhoto Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Ambassador Karl Josef Co led guests through a signature tasting of the high-end cognac, before the group clinked glasses and toasted to Nas. Haute Living co-founder Seth Semilof also took the moment to present Nas with a specially-commissioned piece of art by artist Jojo Anavim—a monochromatic black painting with love written out in diamond dust in the shapes of items all indicative of Nas and the influence he’s had on Jojo’s work. And finally, Hennessy presented Nas with a special bottle that doubles as a piece of art—Hennessy’s Very Special collector’s Edition by world-renowned artist, Felipe Pantone.

Nas, Jojo Anavim and Seth Semilof
Nas, Jojo Anavim and Seth Semilof

Nas took the moment to thank the room of guests for coming out to celebrate with him. “Thank you to my friends at Hennessy—it’s been years of partnership and it’s been a great experience working together. And thank you to Watches of Switzerland and Haute Living. It’s a very beautiful event and it means a lot to me. Typically, I do not like doing press, but this story was so true to me and I’m so thankful for that.”

Hennessy bottle by Felipe Pantone
Hennessy bottle by Felipe Pantone

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Ilfenesh Hadera
Ilfenesh Hadera

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

WOS Nas dinner
Hennessy Cocktails

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Shiran Melamed
Shiran Melamed

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Daniel Neiditch and Nas
Daniel Neiditch and Nas

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

WOS Sneaker Time
WOS Sneaker Time Exhibition

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Nas WOSPhoto Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Shiran Melamed
Shiran Melamed

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Daniel Neiditch
Daniel Neiditch

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Hennessy XOPhoto Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Paige Mastrandrea and Michael Pulichino
Paige Mastrandrea and Michael Pulichino

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

WOS Nas dinnerPhoto Credit: Eugene Gologursky

 

