Photo Credit: Eugene GologurskyHaute Living‘s most recent New York cover was graced by none other than the legendary, Queens-born rapper Nas. In light of his newest album release. “Lost Tapes 2,” Haute Living honored the star with an intimate cocktail and dinner at the stunning Watches of Switzerland Soho Boutique with Hennessy.

Upon arrival, attendees posed for photos and enjoyed special Hennessy cocktails, as well as gourmet passed canapés from Cipriani, including caviar on blinis, lamb chops, roasted pumpkin tartlet with goat cheese, spinach and cheese in phyllo, tuna tartare and polenta chips with short rib.

Cover star Nas arrived with a group of close friends and graciously posed for photos and perused the boutique offerings, which includes an incredible collection of timepieces from iconic brands like Patek Philippe, Rolex, Hublot, Omega, Cartier, IWC and more. Watches of Switzerland Group EVP David Hurley greeted the room of guests and thanked them for coming to join them for the occasion, before inviting everyone downstairs for an intimate dinner.

As they made their way down the stairs, violinist Edward W. Hardy played a rendition of iconic Nas songs to the violin with a high-energy performance, before everyone took their seats to start the meal.

The gorgeous boutique’s basement level was recently renovated to include a new “Sneaker Time” exhibition exploring the obsessive culture of collectability and rarity through fifteen inspired combinations of unique timepieces and rare sneakers, which served as the perfect backdrop for the dinner table.

Cipriani offered a mouth-watering lineup of signature dishes including the Burrata or Baked Mushroom Tagliolini to start paired with Hennessy Sidecar/VSOP on the Rocks; Chilean Sea Bass or Dry Aged Sirloin for mains, paired with Hennessy Sidecar/VSOP on the Rocks; and the beloved Vanilla Meringue Cake for dessert, followed by a toast of Hennessy XO.

Ambassador Karl Josef Co led guests through a signature tasting of the high-end cognac, before the group clinked glasses and toasted to Nas. Haute Living co-founder Seth Semilof also took the moment to present Nas with a specially-commissioned piece of art by artist Jojo Anavim—a monochromatic black painting with love written out in diamond dust in the shapes of items all indicative of Nas and the influence he’s had on Jojo’s work. And finally, Hennessy presented Nas with a special bottle that doubles as a piece of art—Hennessy’s Very Special collector’s Edition by world-renowned artist, Felipe Pantone.

Nas took the moment to thank the room of guests for coming out to celebrate with him. “Thank you to my friends at Hennessy—it’s been years of partnership and it’s been a great experience working together. And thank you to Watches of Switzerland and Haute Living. It’s a very beautiful event and it means a lot to me. Typically, I do not like doing press, but this story was so true to me and I’m so thankful for that.”

