The Baby2Baby 2019 gala brought out the ultimate girl squad in celebration of honoree Chrissy Teigen over the weekend—which included such A-listers as Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jessica Alba to celebrate.

Every year, Baby2Baby honors a mother who uses her position in the public eye to advocate on behalf of children living in poverty, and this year, Teigen was the recipient of that honor as she accepted the “Giving Tree Award.”

The evening kicked off with a video from Governor Gavin Newsom addressing the ongoing work of the organization and the current state of wildfires in California. 2017 Giving Tree Award honoree Paltrow then welcomed guests and was proud to return to the stage to celebrate the important work of Baby2Baby.

In a moving speech, John Legend spoke about his wife’s inspirational achievements as a mother, philanthropist and role model to young woman saying, “She is vigilant about donating to Baby2Baby on regular basis.” Legend continued, “We have a dedicated basket in our house that collects stuff for us to send to the distribution center every week.”

Teigen was greeted with a standing ovation. During her acceptance speech, she said: “Being with John has taught me a lot about award acceptance and mainly that acceptance of any of these awards are not for yourself. It is the acceptance that what you’ve done what you can do to shine a light on thousands of others who work infinitely harder than you to make this world a brighter, more beautiful and empathetic place.” Teigen continued, “All I do is try my best to ensure that children have what they need… No kid should go without the basic supplies they need to be happy and healthy in their home…Baby2Baby understands this and they are committed to meeting these challenges everyday.”

Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein took the stage with an impassioned speech about Baby2Baby’s work providing for children living in poverty, and then Ali Wong and Nicole Richie led the “giving” portion of the evening and kept guests laughing while raising a record-breaking $4.7 million for the non-profit.

Before welcoming a show-stopping performance by Paula Abdul, Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson closed the program by reflecting on the organizations’ growth and thanking the powerhouse group of women who are responsible for the organization’s success.

Abdul then brought down the house with an unstoppable performance of “Straight Up,” “Cold Hearted Snake,” “Forever Your Girl,” and “Opposites Attract.”

The night ended with A-list stars celebrating at the Jon & Vinny’s afterparty DJ’d by Samantha Ronson. The event featured custom cocktails from Marc Rose and Med Abrous’ critically acclaimed hotspot, The Spare Room.

Additional guests at the fete included Mindy Kaling, Christine Chiu, Camilla Belle, Gina Rodriguez, Joel Madden, Kelly Rowland, Kirsten Dunst, Olivia Munn, Rachel Zoe, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, Billy Eichner, Sam Worthington, Jordana Brewster, Molly Sims, Monique Lhuillier, Nikki Reed, Amber Valletta, Sarah Wright Olsen, Doc Rivers, and many more.

