Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives

The Ultimate Squad In Squad Goals: Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba + More Celebrate Baby2Baby

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Jennifer Garner, Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland, Chrissy Teigen Kate Hudson and Jessica Alba attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

The Baby2Baby 2019 gala brought out the ultimate girl squad in celebration of honoree Chrissy Teigen over the weekend—which included such A-listers as Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jessica Alba to celebrate.

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Every year, Baby2Baby honors a mother who uses her position in the public eye to advocate on behalf of children living in poverty, and this year, Teigen was the recipient of that honor as she accepted the “Giving Tree Award.”

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Mindy Kaling

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

The evening kicked off with a video from Governor Gavin Newsom addressing the ongoing work of the organization and the current state of wildfires in California. 2017 Giving Tree Award honoree Paltrow then welcomed guests and was proud to return to the stage to celebrate the important work of Baby2Baby.

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Kate Hudson, Vanessa Bryant, and Kobe Bryant

Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

In a moving speech, John Legend spoke about his wife’s inspirational achievements as a mother, philanthropist and role model to young woman saying, “She is vigilant about donating to Baby2Baby on regular basis.” Legend continued, “We have a dedicated basket in our house that collects stuff for us to send to the distribution center every week.”

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Ali Wong

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Teigen was greeted with a standing ovation. During her acceptance speech, she said: “Being with John has taught me a lot about award acceptance and mainly that acceptance of any of these awards are not for yourself. It is the acceptance that what you’ve done what you can do to shine a light on thousands of others who work infinitely harder than you to make this world a brighter, more beautiful and empathetic place.” Teigen continued, “All I do is try my best to ensure that children have what they need… No kid should go without the basic supplies they need to be happy and healthy in their home…Baby2Baby understands this and they are committed to meeting these challenges everyday.”

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein took the stage with an impassioned speech about Baby2Baby’s work providing for children living in poverty, and then Ali Wong and Nicole Richie led the “giving” portion of the evening and kept guests laughing while raising a record-breaking $4.7 million for the non-profit.

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Christine Chiu

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Before welcoming a show-stopping performance by Paula Abdul, Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson closed the program by reflecting on the organizations’ growth and thanking the powerhouse group of women who are responsible for the organization’s success.

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Abdul then brought down the house with an unstoppable performance of “Straight Up,” “Cold Hearted Snake,” “Forever Your Girl,” and “Opposites Attract.”

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner and Olivia Munn

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

The night ended with A-list stars celebrating at the Jon & Vinny’s afterparty DJ’d by Samantha Ronson. The event featured custom cocktails from Marc Rose and Med Abrous’ critically acclaimed hotspot, The Spare Room.

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Larry English and Nicole Williams-English

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Additional guests at the fete included Mindy Kaling, Christine Chiu, Camilla Belle, Gina Rodriguez, Joel Madden, Kelly Rowland, Kirsten Dunst, Olivia Munn, Rachel Zoe, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, Billy Eichner, Sam Worthington, Jordana Brewster, Molly Sims, Monique Lhuillier, Nikki Reed, Amber Valletta, Sarah Wright Olsen, Doc Rivers, and many more.

2019 Baby2Baby Gala
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Christopher Kostow
Haute Cuisine
November 12, 2019
Christopher Kostow Dishes On Bringing His 3 Michelin Star Fare To Los Angeles
By Laura Schreffler
Seth Semilof, Jungle, Nas and David Hurley
Celebrities
November 12, 2019
Inside Haute Living’s Nas Cover Launch Presented By Watches Of Switzerland
By Paige Mastrandrea
boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party
Celebrities
November 11, 2019
Supermodels Romee Strijd + Elsa Hosk Discuss Friendship, Fashion & Their New Holiday Campaign
By Laura Schreffler
pink shirtmaker Brookfield Place
Fashion
November 11, 2019
Pink Shirtmaker Opens Its Latest Boutique In NYC’s Brookfield Palace With Onsite Shirt Bar
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader