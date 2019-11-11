Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives

Supermodels Romee Strijd + Elsa Hosk Discuss Friendship, Fashion & Their New Holiday Campaign

Celebrities, News

boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party
Elsa Hosk

Photo Credit: Dana Pleasant/Getty Images for boohoo.com

Over the weekend, some of the most beautiful women in the world came together to celebrate the holidays in the best way possible—with champagne, music, dancing and a glamorous location.

boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party
Romee Strijd

Photo Credit: Dana Pleasant/Getty Images for boohoo.com

Global supermodels Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes and Yvonne Simone celebrated the launch of their  Holiday 2019 Campaign with online retailer boohoo at L.A. hotspot, Nightingale Plaza, which ended with a surprise performance by iconic DJ and producer, Diplo.

boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party
Paris Hilton, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, and Josephine Skriver

Photo Credit: Dana Pleasant/Getty Images for boohoo.com

Guests were welcomed by Vegas showgirls, entering through a light tunnel placing them into the campaign on Fremont Street, to elegant bars with glittering chandeliers and a private lounge adorned in leather and velvet encapsulating the holiday campaign feel. Bringing Vegas to L.A. with Casino boohoo, guests played their hands at poker and roulette tables, tested their luck on slot machines, and were enchanted as a suspended aerialist performed above them.

boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party
Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd and Yvonne Simone

Photo Credit: Dana Pleasant/Getty Images for boohoo.com

Notable attendees like Sofia Richie, Paris Hilton, Josie Canseco, Maura Higgins, Delilah Belle, Amelia Gray, Gizelle Oliveira, and many more were spotted on the red carpet before joining their gal pal on the dance floor. Hosk in particular had a great night, as the Swedish Victoria’s Secret Angel celebrated her 31st birthday at the event.

boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party
Diplo

Photo Credit: Dana Pleasant/Getty Images for boohoo.com

We chatted with the birthday girl and her fellow supermodel Strijd about their friendship, the campaign, and how fashion empowers them.

boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party
Paris Hilton

Photo Credit: Dana Pleasant/Getty Images for boohoo.com

Tell us about shooting this campaign with these fellow models. What was the vibe like on-set? Are you all friends?

ELSA: Going to Vegas with the girls was so much fun! Josephine had her bday weekend there a few years ago so it felt like a reunion!

What are some of your favorite winter trends?

ROMEE: My favorite winter trend is the chunky biker boots.

Which look from the campaign will be your go-to outfit this holiday season?

ROMEE: I loved the glitter pants, sweater, and white boots. Those will absolutely be my go-to this holiday season.

How do your fashion choices empower you?

ROMEE: I always try to go for an outfit that makes me feel confident and good for that specific occasion. Whenever I go out, I like to wear something sexy and easy to dance in!

What is your number one, go-to fashion hack?

ELSA: Pants, a good coat, combat boots.

Do you do something a little extra in terms of holiday dressing? What, if so?

ROMEE: I used to be very safe with my style. I’m definitely experimenting more than before.

What is a go-to personal tradition during the holidays?

ROMEE: Family time, delicious food, and long talks with my family and friends at the dinner table.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

ELSA: Having time off with the people I love.

PREVIOUS POST
pink shirtmaker Brookfield Place
Fashion
November 11, 2019
Pink Shirtmaker Opens Its Latest Boutique In NYC’s Brookfield Palace With Onsite Shirt Bar
By Deyvanshi Masrani
1Hotel West Hollywood Opening
Celebrities
November 11, 2019
1 Hotel Opens In West Hollywood With Huge Celebrity Bash
By Laura Schreffler
Chanel Pharrell
Celebrities
November 11, 2019
Secure Your Spot For The Inaugural Playing For Change Gala Honoring Pharrell Williams This Friday In Miami
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Haute 100 atmopshere
Celebrities
November 8, 2019
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader