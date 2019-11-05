For those looking to meet up with new clients, grab a quick lunch in between meetings, or pressed for time in between traveling, you’ll be happy to know that in a fast-paced city like Las Vegas there are several restaurants all over town that offer some of the best power lunch settings. From the high-end restaurant Cipriani to Chef Julian Serrano’s signature tapas hot spot to dining with a view at Top of the World, here are five fancy restaurants that offer exceptional power lunch menus.

Cipriani

Photo Credit: Cipriani

Spend your lunch hour dining at this world-class restaurant located at the Wynn Las Vegas. Off the sample lunch menu, start your meal with an option of a cucumber salad with avocado, cherry tomatoes and sweet corn; carpaccio alla Cipriani; pasta e fagioli soup; or the baccalà mantecato with fried polenta. For the main courses, selections include the homemade baked tagliolini; chicken spezzatino; calf’s liver alla Veneziana; or the Chilean sea bass. Complete your Cipriani lunch experience with sweet selections such as the Cipriani cake, tiramisu or sorbet for dessert. The power lunch menu is $29 per person.

Estiatorio Milos

Photo Credit: Estiatorio Milos

Located inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, this unique Greek restaurant by Costas Spiliadis offers the best Mediterranean cuisine in town. The 45-minute, prix-fixe lunch includes an appetizer, main course and dessert. Some of the starters include charcoal-broiled Mediterranean octopus, fresh Maryland lump crab cake and Greek spreads with toasted pita and raw vegetables. For the main course, there’s the Shetland Island organic salmon, grain-fed chicken breast skewer and Colorado prime lamp chop with Greek-fried potatoes. The lunch feast ends with baklava or seasonal fruit for dessert, among other options. For an additional price, enhance your meal with a wine pairing featuring wines from Greece.

Julian Serrano Tapas

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Chef Julian Serrano’s restaurant at Aria Resort & Casino offers a convenient three-course, 29-minute lunch option for $29 per person. For the first course, choose between the chicken croquetas, mushroom soup or ensalada mixta. For your second option, selections include black rice risotto, brava potatoes or tostada manchega, a specialty Cristal bread topped with fresh tomato sauce and manchego cheese. The third option offers a Spanish-style sautéed shrimp dish called gambas served with spicy tomato sauce and arbol chili; a Cuban sandwich made with Kurobuta pork; premium ham and swiss cheese or the albondigas; prime rib meatballs with tomato sauce and pine nuts, served with garlic bread. For an additional price, there are desserts such as the Spanish sweet toast with salted caramel, vanilla bean ice cream and candied macadamia.

Top of the World

Photo Credit: Anthony Mair

Dine high atop The Strat for a meal and view like no other. The fancy restaurant offers a three-course power lunch menu for $49 per person which includes a starter, main entree and dessert. Begin your meal with a salad or soup. For your entree, select either the truffle burger with fries; Scottish salmon; spaghetti squash served with seasonal vegetables; or a juicy 5-ounce filet mignon with potato purée and asparagus. You can add on a lobster tail for an additional price. Top off the meal with salted caramel crème brûlée for dessert.

The Palm

Photo Credit: The Palm Restaurant

This fine-dining steakhouse at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace offers a delectable power lunch menu for $24 per person. Start with a salad or the soup of the day for your first course. Then, choose from the Atlantic salmon fillet with roasted red pepper sauce and toasted orzo salad; chicken parmigiana; a New York Strip steak; prime skirt steak with chimichurri sauce; or the chef’s fresh fish special of the day.