Photo Credit: Michéle M. Waite

It’s the beginning of the end for Misha Collins—of his show, “Supernatural,”—the longest running American sci-fi television show in history— that is. Now that the CW series has entered its 15th and final season, Collins—who has been playing angel from heaven Castiel since season 4—is planning his next moves away from brothers ‘Sam’ (Jared Padalecki) and ‘Dean’ (Jensen Ackles).

The 45-year-old actor has penned “The Adventurous Eaters Club” with his wife, Vicki Collins. The Harper Collins-published cookbook shares the story of how they created a home where mealtime doesn’t involve coercion, trickery, or tears. The goal is to bring joy, curiosity and connection into family meals. One hundred percent of author profits from all book sales from the cookbook—which is being released today—will be donated to non-profits The book, which is being released today 100% of author profits from all book sales will be donated to non-profits including The Edible Schoolyard Project, which is dedicated to transforming the health of children and the planet by designing hands-on experiences in the garden, kitchen, and cafeteria that connect children to food, nature, and to each other.

Here, Collins discusses why he decided to write a cookbook, the importance of family, and how he feels about the imminent end of the show that has been his home for the past 11 years.

Photo Credit: Michéle M. Waite

Please tell us a bit about your book, “The Adventurous Eaters Club,” and what inspired it.

When our kids were little, like most parents we struggled over mealtimes with our picky eaters and found ourselves lapsing into feeding them easy, processed food we knew they would eat. We realized we were setting them up for a lifetime of unhealthy eating habits, but we discovered that if we turned the kitchen into a playground and cooked with them, it changed everything for our family. “The Adventurous Eaters Club” is a cookbook and our attempt to share what we learned with other parents in hopes that it might help them find ways to connect with their kids through cooking and teach their kids to be courageous, curious, life-long healthy eaters. We also wanted to help underserved kids get access to healthy food and show off some of our most disgusting recipes in a beautifully photographed format.

How did you create the recipes? Are these things that have been in your family for years, or did you just whip them up?

The entire philosophy of the book promotes creative play in the kitchen, which is what we do as a family. We loosened the metaphorical apron strings and let our kids lead the way, sharing and exploring new foods and tastes together. Some of the recipes are family recipes that we’ve jazzed up, while others are things that we have discovered we really like — and there are even a few in there that we don’t recommend anyone with taste buds try.

Photo Credit: Michéle M. Waite

What is your number one, go-to recipe?

I’m a pretty big advocate of “boiled water”, but you won’t find that in the cookbook as a standalone recipe.

Your parenting hacks seem pretty amazing. What are a few others?

Try to be present and play with your kids as much as possible. Listen and let them share their wisdom. My daughter, Maison, is only 7 but she’s one of the most insightful people I know.

What are the most important lessons you and your wife and trying to teach your kids?

Not to be afraid of the world. Explore everything.

Photo Credit: Michéle M. Waite

Has cooking always been a big part of your life? How, if so? What would be your earliest memory in the kitchen? Is this a place of relaxation for you, to unwind after a long day?

My earliest memory of the kitchen is my mom cooking over an antique, wood-fired cookstove. I grew up poor, often on food stamps, but my mom always made mealtime a time of bonding and showed her love through food, so cooking together for me is a way of connecting. (This is a great therapy session; I hope you don’t charge by the hour.)

Do you have any “cheat” foods? What are they if so, and how often do you cheat

I try not to eat too much sawdust. But if it’s right there in front of me, sometimes I cannot resist.

After all of these years, “Supernatural” is finally coming into its final season. How do you feel?

It’s a mixed bag. I’m excited for the future, but I’m also going to miss all the people, the characters, and the stories we’re telling.

Photo Credit: Michéle M. Waite

Are you happy that the show is ending (though grateful for the experience) or do you think it will feel like a big chunk of your life is missing?

It will be a big chunk of my life that’s missing. Now I’m starting to worry about it. Thanks.

What can you tell us about the final season?

This is a pretty big spoiler, but I feel like I can tell you that it will probably be the last one. I anticipate that in keeping with the show’s historic tone, it’ll be filled with laughs and comedy, and absolutely no sacrifice or heartbreak. I’m personally looking forward to scenes shot relaxing in spas and hope we get in at least one good “makeover” episode. Also, and this is a big secret, but I’ve heard a rumor that we might add a laugh-track this year.

What’s next for you after the show wraps?

Good question. I’m considering a future as a discredited psychic, so I’ve been telling everyone I’ll be brushing up my precognitive skills in 2020 for that (but nobody will believe me). Beyond that, I plan to take some time to really consider my next steps carefully, then fling myself headlong into something on a whim. It’s worked out well for me so far.