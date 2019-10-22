Adding yet another business venture under her belt, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has officially filed a trademark for a now-viral phrase she candidly uttered on a YouTube video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices, “Riiise and Shiiine.”

The songful words came as she entered her daughter Stormi’s playroom, wearing a full CHANEL look, as part of the office tour video posted on October 10th, to wake her baby girl up from a nap. It quickly became one of the most circulated memes on the Internet and on social media. She even poked fun of the moment herself with a whimsical Instagram post, featuring her face in the middle of a cartoonish sun.

The Internet joked about Jenner releasing a product line based on the phrase, but the joke’s on them—the 22-year-old is slated to release a full line of “Riiise and Shiiine” clothing and accessories, much to her loyal fanbase’s delight. It will include belts, pants, coats, dresses, footwear, “gloves, headbands, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, sleepwear, socks, swimwear, undergarments” and cosmetics, according to TMZ.