Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives
Karrueche
Celebrities
Model And Actress Karrueche Tran Dishes On CLAWS, Philanthropic Passions And Her Love Of Diamonds
Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”

Kylie Jenner Files Trademark For “Riiise and Shiiine” & Will Launch Its Clothing Line

Celebrities, Entrepreneur, Fashion, News

Adding yet another business venture under her belt, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has officially filed a trademark for a now-viral phrase she candidly uttered on a YouTube video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices, “Riiise and Shiiine.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

22 🌻💗✨✨

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

The songful words came as she entered her daughter Stormi’s playroom, wearing a full CHANEL look, as part of the office tour video posted on October 10th, to wake her baby girl up from a nap. It quickly became one of the most circulated memes on the Internet and on social media. She even poked fun of the moment herself with a whimsical Instagram post, featuring her face in the middle of a cartoonish sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

no caption needed

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

The Internet joked about Jenner releasing a product line based on the phrase, but the joke’s on them—the 22-year-old is slated to release a full line of “Riiise and Shiiine” clothing and accessories, much to her loyal fanbase’s delight. It will include belts, pants, coats, dresses, footwear, “gloves, headbands, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, sleepwear, socks, swimwear, undergarments” and cosmetics, according to TMZ.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Jimmy Butler
Celebrities
October 22, 2019
Haute Living Honors Jimmy Butler With XO At 1 Hotel South Beach
By Paige Mastrandrea
Michelin
City Guide
October 22, 2019
Here Are The 2020 Michelin Stars In New York City And Westchester
By Natasha Bazika
Brickell City Centre
Cover Story
October 21, 2019
The 2019 Haute 100 List
By Paige Mastrandrea
City Guide
October 21, 2019
Find Out Why Instagrammers Are Obsessed With These Boston Bars
By Kellie Speed
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader