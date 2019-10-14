Haute Living + 1 Hotel South Beach Present A Conversation About Breast Cancer

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

Join Haute Living and the 1 Hotel South Beach as they come together in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to present an interactive panel discussion about breast cancer. Attendees will be able to learn all about breast cancer, the statistics, early detection methods, diagnosis and treatment and reconstruction. A group of survivors will also be present to share their personal stories.

The conversation will begin with a discussion on early detection and the latest technology available. Following, the oncologists will speak on the different types of breast cancer, treatment options available, and even additional treatments that are not covered by insurance. And finally, they’ll discuss reconstruction options.

The survivor panelists will feature Angeles Alumna—a survivor who underwent a mastectomy of her left breast; Daryn & Melissa Herzfeld—sisters with a family history of breast cancer—both tested positive for the BRCA gene and decided to have prophylactic double mastectomy; and Pauldine France, a survivor who had early detection and successfully treated it with a partial mastectomy.

Tickets for the event are $30/person and include a rosé cocktail from Château La Gordonne + complimentary breast cancer screening via an advanced Pink Luminous device, a seat for the expert panel discussion and following reception, where guests will be invited to the hotel’s hip 1 Rooftop for more rosé and live DJ beats.

The event will take place on Friday, October 18th, 2019, beginning at 5:30 p.m. A percentage of all ticket proceeds will be donated to the country’s leading Breast Cancer non-profit organization, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) / www.bcrf.org. To purchase tickets, please click here.

Photo Credit: Haute Living