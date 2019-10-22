Here Are The 2020 Michelin Stars In New York City And Westchester

Now that we can smell the pumpkin spice in the air, it’s time for Michelin to release its annual starred guide to New York’s restaurants. The Michelin Star Revelation, which took place last night at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, saw hundreds of attendees gathered in elegant frocks to celebrate the talented chefs and their teams. Guests sipped on cocktails, toasted with champagne and indulged in bites from the starred restaurants, such as Atomix and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. The atmosphere electrified when the chefs took to the stage, some reclaiming their stars and, of course, the new inductees who gained a star or two. This year, the list features two new restaurants in the two-star category and eight new one-star establishments. Here are all the stars in the newest edition of the 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City and Westchester County.
Three-star Restaurants: Exceptional Cuisine, Worth a Special Journey
All the three-starred restaurants kept their stars this year and we couldn’t be happier for them, especially since The World’s 50 Best Restaurants announced that no restaurant that has held the title of the best restaurant in the world can hold it again—sorry Eleven Madison Park.
Two-star Restaurants: Excellent Cuisine, Worth a Detour
This year, Korean duo Chef Junghyun and Manager Ellia Park were awarded two-stars for Atomix, while Chef Dan Barber’s ever-popular Blue Hill at Stone Barns was the other restaurant to join the two-star category. Here are the others.
Atomix: Traditional dishes like jeon and banchan are brilliantly reinterpreted with this elegant and contemporary take on Korean dining. The level of detail from chef Junghyun Park and his wife Ellia is astounding at this luxe townhouse dining room.
Blue Hill at Stone Barns: Chef Dan Barber’s onslaught of clever bites of mostly vegetables are plucked from the property’s greenhouses and working farm. The kitchen serves excellent cuisine with a distinct personality in its stunning dining room that was formerly a dairy barn.
One-star Restaurants: High-quality Cooking, Worth a Stop
It’s an exciting year for the one-star category, with eight new restaurants gaining a star. Here’s what made the list:
Benno: Confident cooking is delivered in this classically inspired and Italian-influenced dining room led by chef Jonathan Benno. Dishes are prepared with skill and utilize top-shelf ingredients.
Crown Shy: Chef James Kent is a serious and experienced talent, offering an enticing menu of creative, refined and approachable fare at his wonderful new dining room.
Estela: Estela’s stature as a beloved downtown favorite is well-deserved. Inspectors found the cooking by chef Ignacio Mattos and his team incredibly consistent, unique and utterly enjoyable.
The Four Horsemen: This charming café and wine bar offers a delightful dinner menu by chef Nick Curtola that impressed inspectors with its astute preparation and bold, yet balanced flavors.
Le Jardinier: Chef Alain Verzeroli’s cuisine highlights seasonality and the best quality products. Meals here are further enhanced by off-beat elements like gluten-free bread and plant-based ice cream.
Odo: Chef Hiroki Odo’s personal expression of kaiseki can be enjoyed at his counter tucked away behind a small front bar.
Oxalis: Chef Nico Russell offers a dinner menu that features creative compositions at this pop-up, turned brick-and-mortar this past winter. The “Carte Blanche” menu is priced at $70, offering great value for a starred restaurant.
Ukiyo: This lovely counter run by Chef Marco Prins is a delight for its high-quality ingredients and impeccable seasoning.