Here Are The 2020 Michelin Stars In New York City And Westchester

Now that we can smell the pumpkin spice in the air, it’s time for Michelin to release its annual starred guide to New York’s restaurants. The Michelin Star Revelation, which took place last night at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, saw hundreds of attendees gathered in elegant frocks to celebrate the talented chefs and their teams. Guests sipped on cocktails, toasted with champagne and indulged in bites from the starred restaurants, such as Atomix and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. The atmosphere electrified when the chefs took to the stage, some reclaiming their stars and, of course, the new inductees who gained a star or two. This year, the list features two new restaurants in the two-star category and eight new one-star establishments. Here are all the stars in the newest edition of the 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City and Westchester County.

Three-star Restaurants: Exceptional Cuisine, Worth a Special Journey

All the three-starred restaurants kept their stars this year and we couldn’t be happier for them, especially since The World’s 50 Best Restaurants announced that no restaurant that has held the title of the best restaurant in the world can hold it again—sorry Eleven Madison Park.

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Eleven Madison Park

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Two-star Restaurants: Excellent Cuisine, Worth a Detour

This year, Korean duo Chef Junghyun and Manager Ellia Park were awarded two-stars for Atomix, while Chef Dan Barber’s ever-popular Blue Hill at Stone Barns was the other restaurant to join the two-star category. Here are the others.

Aquavit

Aska

Atera

Atomix: Traditional dishes like jeon and banchan are brilliantly reinterpreted with this elegant and contemporary take on Korean dining. The level of detail from chef Junghyun Park and his wife Ellia is astounding at this luxe townhouse dining room.

Blanca

Blue Hill at Stone Barns: Chef Dan Barber’s onslaught of clever bites of mostly vegetables are plucked from the property’s greenhouses and working farm. The kitchen serves excellent cuisine with a distinct personality in its stunning dining room that was formerly a dairy barn.

Daniel

Gabriel Kreuther

Ichimura at Uchú

Jean-Georges

Jungsik

Ko

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

The Modern

One-star Restaurants: High-quality Cooking, Worth a Stop

It’s an exciting year for the one-star category, with eight new restaurants gaining a star. Here’s what made the list:

Agern

Ai Fiori

Aldea

Bar Uchú

Bâtard

Benno: Confident cooking is delivered in this classically inspired and Italian-influenced dining room led by chef Jonathan Benno. Dishes are prepared with skill and utilize top-shelf ingredients.

Blue Hill

Bouley at Home

Carbone

Casa Enrique

Casa Mono

Caviar Russe

Claro

The Clocktower

Contra

Cote

Crown Shy: Chef James Kent is a serious and experienced talent, offering an enticing menu of creative, refined and approachable fare at his wonderful new dining room.

Del Posto

Estela: Estela’s stature as a beloved downtown favorite is well-deserved. Inspectors found the cooking by chef Ignacio Mattos and his team incredibly consistent, unique and utterly enjoyable.

The Finch

The Four Horsemen: This charming café and wine bar offers a delightful dinner menu by chef Nick Curtola that impressed inspectors with its astute preparation and bold, yet balanced flavors.

Gotham Bar and Grill

Gramercy Tavern

Hirohisa

Jeju Noodle Bar

Jewel Bako

Kajitsu

Kanoyama

Kosaka

L’Appart

Le Coucou

Le Jardinier: Chef Alain Verzeroli’s cuisine highlights seasonality and the best quality products. Meals here are further enhanced by off-beat elements like gluten-free bread and plant-based ice cream.

Marea

Meadowsweet

The Musket Room

Odo: Chef Hiroki Odo’s personal expression of kaiseki can be enjoyed at his counter tucked away behind a small front bar.

Oxalis: Chef Nico Russell offers a dinner menu that features creative compositions at this pop-up, turned brick-and-mortar this past winter. The “Carte Blanche” menu is priced at $70, offering great value for a starred restaurant.

Ukiyo: This lovely counter run by Chef Marco Prins is a delight for its high-quality ingredients and impeccable seasoning.