Haute Living’s Emmy’s Dinner Honoring Alfie Allen With XO And LOUIS XIII

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Andre Berto, Alfie Allen and Jorge Linares
Andre Berto, Alfie Allen and Jorge Linares

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

Haute Living took to Mr. C Beverly Hills with partners XO and LOUIS XIII for a special pre-Emmy Awards celebration honoring Game of Thrones star, Alfie Allen. Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy for eight seasons on the hit HBO show is preparing to go into the highly-anticipated Awards weekend, where he is up for one Emmy. The evening also served as a special cover launch for his latest Haute Living Los Angeles cover debut.

Alfie Allen
Alfie Allen

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

The star arrived right on time for the celebratory evening, surrounded by friends and family including his mother, Alison, and godmother, Caroline. He graciously greeted all guests of the event, mingling with everyone and posing for photos before taking his seat for the decadent three-course dinner.

Allen was joined by notables including professional boxers and former world champions, Andre Berto with his wife Porsha, as well as Jorge Linares—which made it all the more special, considering Allen is a huge boxing fan and was actually spotted at the Tyson Fury vs. Otto Walin fight in Las Vegas just a few days prior.

Porsha and Andre Berto
Porsha and Andre Berto

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

Jorge Linares
Jorge Linares

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

Additional guests included Singaporean singing sensation JJ LinHaute Living co-founder Seth Semilof, artist Crime by Design, billionaire Mohamed al Safar (who somehow got a hold of Allen’s Funko Pop Theon character before it even came out and got the star to sign it), David Bren, artists Shelby and SandyHaute Living Executive Editor Laura Schreffler, LOUIS XIII Ambassador Wayne Chang, amongst many others.

Wayne Chang, Jorge Linares, Seth Semilof, Porsha Berto, Andre Berto, Sean Lee, Cody Walker, JJ LIn, David Bren and Jay Bajaj
Wayne Chang, Jorge Linares, Seth Semilof, Porsha Berto, Andre Berto, Sean Lee, Cody Walker, JJ LIn, David Bren and Jay Bajaj

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

Alfie Allen and Seth Semilof
Alfie Allen and Seth Semilof with painting from Shelby and Sandy

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

One of the highlights of the evening was a special presentation of a commissioned painting from Haute Living by artists Shelby and Sandy. Allen was very impressed, as the painting represented an arrow shot and his daughter’s name happens to be Arrow, which he shared with the group as he graciously accepted the gift.

Andre Berto, Alfie Allen and Wang Chang
Andre Berto, Alfie Allen and Wang Chang

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

And finally, the evening concluded with a special, commemorative LOUIS XIII moment, led by Ambassador Wayne Chang. The group moved locations to outside the dining room for the toast. Chang’s toast aptly revolved around him being knighted (the new king) and Alfie did the ceremonial crowning and bottle opening. The group went through the steps of the regal cognac toast and clinked glasses to cheers a wonderful evening, wishing Alfie luck going into the Emmy’s.

Seth Semilof, Crime by Design and Andre Berto
Seth Semilof, Crime by Design and Andre Berto

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

Alfie Allen and Laura Schreffler
Alfie Allen and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

LOUIS XIII
LOUIS XIII

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Sciulli

