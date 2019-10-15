Kevin Love
Cara Delevingne & Olivier Rousteing Announce Balmain & Puma Partnership For Boxing-Inspired Capsule Collection

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Athletic and casual wear brand Puma has announced a partnership with high-end clothing and accessory line Balmain, as well as supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne for a boxing-inspired capsule collection. Set to launch on November 21st of this year, this marks another collaboration for the French luxury brand, after having partnered with Kylie Jenner‘s make-up line, Kylie Cosmetics, on a limited-edition makeup line used for the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Introducing #PUMAxBALMAIN created with @caradelevingne LAUNCHING WORLDWIDE ON NOVEMBER 21 @puma @olivier_rousteing

A post shared by BALMAIN (@balmain) on

Olivier Rousteing elevated the Balmain’s offering and presence since his appointment as the brand’s Creative Director in 2011, with his unmistakable and highly identifiable style. Creating the now famous “Balmain Army” of loyal Balmain customers, he also befriended some of Hollywood’s elite, including Kim Kardashian West, Beyoncé Knowles, and of course, Cara Delevingne.

Cara Delevingne Olivier Rousteing Balmain
Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing at Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

In an exclusive interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Rousteing said, “It’s really born out of our friendship. She asked me to work with her on this collection with Puma. We had avery clear post of view because we both love boxing. We also wanted to use this collaboration as a platform to promote diversity and inclusivity.”

Look out for the collaboration, which will go live next month on November 21st.

