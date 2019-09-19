Photo Credit: Ruben Betancourt

Michelin-starred chef Cosimo Cassano is transporting Miamians to the Amalfi Coast with his new quaint eatery, Amare, located in the culinary-rich South of Fifth neighborhood. Drawing inspiration from Southern Italy and its glamour, charm and Mediterranean cuisine, Amare aims to evoke “la grande bellezza,” inviting its guests on a cultural journey from the moment they walk through the door.

Amare, translating to love in Italian, boasts a theme of love and family, which is palpable to guests dining in the cozy eatery. The staff has true passion for the cuisine and seek to invite customers into their abode to enjoy a homestyle Italian meal. Staying true to his roots, Chef Cassano utilizes both seasonal ingredients and local delicacies from Italy that are flown in direct to Miami.

Photo Credit: Ruben Betancourt

Boasting a tongue-tantalizing menu incorporating everything from the land to the sea, Chef Cosimo Cassano has curated a lineup of beautifully-done dishes that put his own unique spin on beloved Italian delicacies. Begin your meal with the light and refreshing “Per Incominciare ad Amare” section, which means “The Love Affair Begins.” Here, the menu offers a handful of delicious appetizer plates, including fresh salads and warm dishes. Highlights include the Insalata di Pomodori—an Italian take on a Greek Salad—with “ugly” heirloom tomatoes, celery, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, dry ricotta and olives; the crowd favorite—Melanzane e Zucchine—a baked eggplant dish with zucchini, mozzarella di bufala, tomato crema, basil leaf pesto and parmigiano; or the Fiori di Zucca e Baccalà (Zucchini Blossoms), another signature dish, stuffed with Atlantic Cod and robiola.

Photo Credit: Ruben Betancourt

Next, diners can choose from a lengthy selection of raw dishes, ranging from Carpaccio di Carne (meat), Carpaccio di Pesce Crudo (seafood) or Tartares. Small portions of greater variety are encouraged here, as Amare offers guests both a tartare sampler as well as a pasta sampler, where they can get a taste of all the highlights. Standouts include the Carpaccio di Branzino—a perfectly balanced raw dish that bursts with flavor from the fresh branzino complemented by orange, avocado, lime, grapefruit and capers; as well as the Carpaccio Amare—a beef carpaccio highlighted with artichoke, asparagus, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle salt.

Photo Credit: Ruben Betancourt

The pasta section is, of course, one of the main events of the dining experience. Chef Cassano presents a diverse range of pasta dishes that will appease the palettes of every type of diner, from a cheesy Gnocchi con Burrata to Shrimp Tagliolini to Squid Ink Spaghetti or a slow-cooked Veal & Pork Ragu Fusilli. One of the most striking and memorable dishes of the evening was the Linguini & Clams—a classic Italian dish that can be easy to create but tough to make truly memorable. Chef Cassano offers his own take on the traditional Italian dish, presenting a bowl of perfectly al dente spaghetti, topped with fresh clams, zucchini, garlic, EVOO and pinot grigio with a deliciously spicy kick.

Photo Credit: Ruben Betancourt

Another can’t-miss menu item is the Branzino al Sale—Salt-baked Branzino—which is presented in the traditional, Mediterranean style and fileted tableside. The simple, yet perfectly-done dish pairs wonderfully with the meal and is perfect for sharing with the table. If you’re opting for the meat side of the menu, guests can delight in a 10-oz. Prime Tenderloin from Creekstone Farms or Grilled Lamb Chops from Cedar Springs, Colorado for a decadent end to the flavorful meal.

Photo Credit: Ruben Betancourt

And no Italian feast is finished without a sweet dessert (perhaps a homemade profiterole) and a glass of limoncello. Clink glasses, take in classic Italian music and enjoy a beautiful evening with familial-style hospitality in one of Miami’s newest and finest neighborhood Italian gems.

Amare is located at 1 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, please visit its site here.