Photo Credit: FashionStock.com : Shutterstock

Rebecca Minkoff is a self-made woman who has charted her own course to become one of the most successful modern day fashion designers. So taking part in today’s intakes one-day, immersive, educational experience—WORKSHOP: A Day for Female Founders—is right up her alley. The event, which is taking place today at The Riveter, features interactive keynotes, workshops, and one-on-one sessions with some of the world’s most impressive female founder including Minkoff; actress, model and humanitarian Molly Sims; Alli Webb, founder of Drybar; Ariel Kaye, CEO and founder of Parachute; fashion designer Emily Current; and Shivani Siroya, founder of Tala (which just nabbed $110 million in funding!) and more. We spoke to Minkoff about what she’ll reveal at today’s conference and how she plans on igniting the fire for the next generation of female founders.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

Why did you decide to take part in the conference?

We had such an outpouring of requests after we did the one in NY over IWD that we thought it timely to bring this format to LA.

What advice would you give to aspiring designers?

I would tell them to put their heads down and work. Learn the business. Lean into the areas that bore you. You can’t be good at one thing anymore. You have got to know the business to win.

What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned over the course of your career?

Persistence. Resilience. That if you don’t ask, you don’t get.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received, and who gave it to you?

That no is just the beginning of yes. When you are told know, it’s never final. There is always a solution or a path forward. It might be different than you thought but there is a road.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

What fashion designer truly paved the way (as a mentor) for you?

I didn’t have mentors, I had people that showed me how to work. The designer Craig Taylor hired me and his CEO taught me the basics of everything in this industry, Kumi Kimball.

Do you think the landscape of the industry is changing in any way? How if so?

Change is always necessary for expansion and there is no such thing as “the same.” I welcome the change and I try to keep up.

Whose talk are you most excited to listen to and why?

All! We have an amazing roster of women, all have immense knowledge and learnings to share.