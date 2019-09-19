Sofia Symonds
Feature Stories
The Life Of Model, Actress And Influencer Sofia Symonds And What’s Next For Her
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
INTERNATIONAL 3 18034_LG_XTINA_00110009_V2 LUKE GILFORD 2
Celebrities
The Evolution Of Christina Aguilera—Why Her Las Vegas Show, The Xperience, Is A Total Reflection Of Her Life
LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album

How Fashion Designer Rebecca Minkoff Plans On Inspiring The Next Generation Of Self-Made Women

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Rebecca MinkoffPhoto Credit: FashionStock.com : Shutterstock

Rebecca Minkoff is a self-made woman who has charted her own course to become one of the most successful modern day fashion designers. So taking part in today’s intakes one-day, immersive, educational experience—WORKSHOP: A Day for Female Founders—is right up her alley. The event, which is taking place today at The Riveter, features interactive keynotes, workshops, and one-on-one sessions with some of the world’s most impressive female founder including Minkoff; actress, model and humanitarian Molly Sims; Alli Webb, founder of Drybar; Ariel Kaye, CEO and founder of Parachute; fashion designer Emily Current; and Shivani Siroya, founder of Tala (which just nabbed $110 million in funding!) and more. We spoke to Minkoff about what she’ll reveal at today’s conference and how she plans on igniting the fire for the next generation of female founders.

Rebecca MinkoffPhoto Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

Why did you decide to take part in the conference?

We had such an outpouring of requests after we did the one in NY over IWD that we thought it timely to bring this format to LA.

What advice would you give to aspiring designers?

I would tell them to put their heads down and work. Learn the business. Lean into the areas that bore you. You can’t be good at one thing anymore. You have got to know the business to win.

What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned over the course of your career?

Persistence. Resilience. That if you don’t ask, you don’t get.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received, and who gave it to you?

That no is just the beginning of yes. When you are told know, it’s never final. There is always a solution or a path forward. It might be different than you thought but there is a road.

Rebecca MinkoffPhoto Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

What fashion designer truly paved the way (as a mentor) for you?

I didn’t have mentors, I had people that showed me how to work. The designer Craig Taylor hired me and his CEO taught me the basics of everything in this industry, Kumi Kimball.

Do you think the landscape of the industry is changing in any way? How if so?

Change is always necessary for expansion and there is no such thing as “the same.” I welcome the change and I try to keep up.

Whose talk are you most excited to listen to and why?

All! We have an amazing roster of women, all have immense knowledge and learnings to share.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
September 19, 2019
Inside Haute Living’s Tilman Fertitta Cover Launch Party With LOUIS XIII Cognac At Catch Steak NYC
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Celebrities
September 19, 2019
Country Star Carly Pearce Opens Up About Her New Duet With Lee Brice Releasing Next Week & Touring With Jason Aldean + Kane Brown
By Kellie Speed
Andre Berto, Alfie Allen and Jorge Linares
Celebrities
September 19, 2019
Haute Living’s Emmy’s Dinner Honoring Alfie Allen With XO And LOUIS XIII
By Paige Mastrandrea
Amare Miami
City Guide
September 19, 2019
Inside Michelin-Starred Chef Cosimo Cassano’s New SoFi Italian Eatery, Amare
By Paige Mastrandrea
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader