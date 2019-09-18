Supermodel Josephine Skriver Shares Her Favorite Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Moment

This gorgeous Victoria’s Secret supermodel may have gotten her wings back in 2016, but it has been quite the journey for Josephine Skriver ever since. The 5’11 model’s catwalk struts have led the way to numerous magazine covers, fashion shoots, various partnerships and most recently appearing in IWC Schaffhausen’s campaign for the launch of the new, petite pieces in the Portofino collection.

We caught up recently with the Danish beauty to find out how she defines true beauty, her favorite Victoria’s Secret fashion show moment and what her wedding gown will look like.

How has your life changed since becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2016?

Becoming a part of a legendary brand and household name like Victoria’s Secret was truly a turning point in my career. It was a platform of a whole different caliber. Victoria’s Secret put my name on the map, not just in the fashion industry, but also out into the world. It’s been very humbling and amazing to see the fan base that it’s brought to me and I am thankful for every single one. There are so many gorgeous and powerful women in the world and the fact that they chose me blows my mind and I still can’t believe it. I always promised myself if I ever got to become a part of something this big that I would use it for good and I have been working very hard to keep that promise to myself. I just want to inspire young woman and all of the girls who think these dreams are unattainable. I am proof that if you work hard you can achieve your goals.

Walk us through how you prepare for each show.

As an angel, I’m really motivated to be the best version of myself all year around. I always strive to do better and be better. However, leading up to the show, I definitely add intensity. My daily diet gets a little bit cleaner leading up to the show and I add a few more workouts per day/week. I work with some amazing facialists like Teresa Tarmey in NYC and The Beauty Sandwich in LA to get my skin glowing and perfectly clear for the special day. I just look at myself like an athlete. If I want to be the best, I have to work for it.

When it comes to taking the catwalk, what is going through your head at that moment you take the stage?

Oddly enough, the moment I step on that stage is probably the most confident I ever feel. Just knowing how many hours of hard work you have put into being there, you know with every inch of yourself that you have earned your wings.

What are some of your personal must-haves from the Body by Victoria’s Secret collection?

You have to remember that it’s not just your face you should look after when it comes to beauty. After every shower, I make sure to lotion up with the Love Velvet Body Cream from Victoria’s Secret. It keeps my skin baby soft and I absolutely adore the scent.

Do you have a favorite Victoria’s Secret fashion show moment that you’d like to share?

In terms of a specific moment, it must’ve been the first time I walked out onto the stage with my wings. It truly didn’t hit me until I walked off the stage and immediately realized how truly huge that was for me. I dreamed of that as a little girl, sitting in front of the screen watching all of my idols walk that stage with those wings. It was indescribable that this time it was me, the silly little Danish girl. I started crying from being overwhelmed with joy and pride and that had never happened to me before. That moment will always be branded on my heart.

How do you define true beauty?

Happiness. When a smile of true happiness crosses a person’s face, that, to me, is true beauty! People can feel you exude love and happiness. The most beautiful people to me are those that radiate when they walk into a room. The people that make me turn my head are the ones who you can tell are happy to their core. Choose to be kind, loving, and happy – it’s contagious!

What beauty product would you say you can’t live without?

As trivial as this answer might be, it’s the most important – water. Never underestimate the importance of staying hydrated. Health aside, it does wonders for your skin and complexion. I would say after that comes sunscreen. I wear it every day, be it summer or winter. I always want to do what I can to protect my skin. I want to be able to wear makeup as a beauty enhancer and never as a mask; therefore, taking care of my skin is a great priority.

Tell us how your latest project working on IWC Schaffhausen’s campaign for the launch of petite pieces in the Portofino collection came about.

It was such a wonderful campaign to shoot. It was my first time going to Portofino and it was such a romantic and beautiful city! The whole shoot felt like such an adventure. We drove a speedboat around the harbor to see the town from the water and drove around the beautiful landscape surrounding the area and just explored all the little fairytale streets of Portofino. I truly understood the inspiration Portofino had given IWC Schaffhausen to make the new timepieces. You see so much of the city in the watches and their beauty and class go hand in hand.

One of my absolute favorites in the Portofino collection is the 18-carat 5N gold case edition. I love the fresh and uncluttered silver-plated dial. The combination of that, with the gold-plated hands and diamond index markers, has such a pure look. The 34mm case size is the smallest design IWC offers and is so feminine and comfortable. The easy-to-use strap change system also allows me to adapt the look of my watch, whenever I want. It’s hard to pick a favorite strap color, as there are 13 different ones to choose from, including 12 premium leather ones in different colors and a Milanese stainless steel mesh bracelet. I guess by day, I’d style it with the green alligator strap for a more laid-back look. At night, I’d probably switch to the Milanese bracelet for a luxe finish.

You have been using your platform as a model in a powerful way as an advocate for the LGBTQ community. What has been your most proud moment here?

There have been a lot of moments meeting people in the LGBTQAI+ community that have touched me deeply when they shared their stories. But nothing has made me prouder than when I brought my mother with me into the blue carpet for the GLAAD awards in New York City. It was an evening that celebrated everything she is and believes in: love, unity, individuality, and being true to one’s self. She’s the most beautiful woman I know and celebrating her, and her community, was very special. It was an evening that was about her and it was a place that truly accepted us – overall, it was all about love and respect. Bringing her with me made it that much more memorable.

Congratulations on getting married next year! Can you give us a hint what kind of dress you will be wearing?

I wish I could tell you, but I have been working so hard I haven’t had a minute to pick it out yet. I will say, I have a few ideas and I can’t wait for the world to see it. Just like my husband, everyone is going to have to wait to see!

What’s up next for you?

I guess I really have to get going on this wedding planning! That’s for sure what’s up next for me. I’ve been to some amazing places. Everyone who knows me knows that I’m all about adventure so I’m looking forward to this as the biggest adventure and most beautiful destination yet!

