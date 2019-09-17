Sofia Symonds
LA’s Top Chefs Come Together To Raise $1.2 Million For Childhood Cancer Research At L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

LA Loves Alex's Lemonade 2019
The nations chefs participate at LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade

Photo Credit: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

In its 10th year, one of L.A.’s top culinary charity events, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand, helped to raise more than $1.2 million in support of childhood cancer research for the non-profit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation over the weekend.

LA Loves Alex's Lemonade 2019
Camilla Belle

Photo Credit: Cody Rappaport/ABImages

More than 2,500 people—including more than 100 chefs, mixologists and vintners, were on hand to raise funds at Royce Quad on the campus of UCLA on Saturday, as well as a slew of celebrities. Among the attendees were Laura Dern, Camilla Belle, Eric Benét, Jimmy Kimmel, Timothy Olyphant and Johnny Knoxville.

LA Loves Alex's Lemonade 2019
Laura Dern and Jaya Harper

Photo Credit: Cody Rappaport/ABImages

During the event, a dynamic live auction raised more than $415,000. One of the experiences offered was a dinner with Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly at their barn in the Hollywood Hills. The Kimmels’ generously donated an additional $20,000 toward this one-of-a-kind dinner featuring food prepared by some of the Kimmels’ favorite star chefs such as Chris Bianco, Adam Perry Lang and Marc Vetri; a weekend at Rosewood Miramar Beach with dinner provided by Michelin-starred chefs Michael Cimarusti and Josiah Citrin; and a visit with Grammy-winning recording artist P!nk while she pours the latest vintages from her local Two Wolves Estate Winery.

LA Loves Alex's Lemonade 2019
Chef Ludo Lefebvre

Photo Credit: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

Chefs who participated in the event included Dahlia Narvaez of Mozza Restaurant Group; David LeFevre of Manhattan Beach Post and Fishing with Dynamite; Jeremy Fox of Rustic Canyon; Josef Centeno of  Orsa & Winston and Bar Ama; Ludo Lefebvre of Trois Mec; Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger of Border Grill; Nancy Silverton of Mozza Restaurant Group; Neal Fraser of Redbird; Zoe Nathan of Huckleberry; Suzanne Goin of The Lucques Group; Suzanne Tracht of Jar; Tal Ronnen of Crossroads LA; Timothy Hollingsworth of Otium; and Zach Pollack of Alimento and Cosa Buona. Mixologists on site included Eric Alperin of Varnish; Ignacio Murillo of a.o.c.; and Christiaan Rollich of the Lucques Group.

LA Loves Alex's Lemonade 2019
Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne

Photo Credit: AB Images

