The Master Chefs of France Unite For Upscale Food And Wine Affair In Las Vegas

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

“Haute cuisine” is defined as high-quality food in the style of traditional French cuisine. It is the cuisine you would find at high-class establishments, gourmet restaurants and luxurious hotels. Experience the finest “haute cuisine” at the Master Chefs of France’s annual upscale food and wine extravaganza at The Palazzo Resort Las Vegas on Friday, September 27th.

The Aquatic Club at The Palazzo Resort Las Vegas
The Aquatic Club at The Palazzo Resort Las Vegas

Photo Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The lavish poolside affair, now in its seventh year, will be held on the pool deck of The Palazzo Tower at The Aquatic Club. Beginning at 7 p.m., Haute Cuisine will take guests on a culinary journey to Italy, France, Asia and Mexico, with cultural cuisine paired with celebrated wines. For those looking to upgrade their experience can find delight in the VIP package, which will be offered for the first time since Haute Cuisine has launched. The VIP experience grants guests early entry (at 6:30 p.m.), a champagne toast with the Master Chefs of France and a Master Chefs of France cookbook, featuring recipes from participating chefs.

Master Chefs of France gather during Haute Cuisine 2018 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Master Chefs of France gather during Haute Cuisine 2018 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Photo Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Chef Olivier Dubreuil, Executive Chef of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Chef Olivier Dubreuil, Executive Chef of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Photo Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Participating chefs from Las Vegas include Olivier Dubreuil, executive chef of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Jacques Sorci from Hakkasan Group; and David Werly from Aria Resort & Casino. Nationally, guests can expect to see Jean Joho, Everest (Chicago); Jean Louis Dumonet, Heights Casino Club (New York); Herve Malivert, The International Culinary Center (New York); Bertrand Bouquin, Desert Mountain (Scottsdale); Gerald Hirigoyen, Piperade (San Francisco); Olivier De Saint Martin, Caribou Café (Philadelphia); and Jean Pierre Dubray, The Resort at Pelican Hill (Newport Coast in California).

Haute Cuisine will also offer guests a selection of delectable pastry treats by Simon Bregardis, the executive pastry chef at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. In addition to unlimited food and wine pairings, the evening will feature live entertainment from DJ JAY T and saxophonist Rocco Barbato.

Dessert served during Haute Cuisine 2018 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Dessert served during Haute Cuisine 2018 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Photo Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Haute Cuisine is a collaboration of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Maîtres Cuisiniers de France. The resort has hosted several special events with the group, including its 59th General Assembly in 2014, the first time the annual event was held in the United States.

Haute Cuisine is open to guests 21 and over. Tickets are $85 for general admission and $175 for VIP plus tax and fees. For tickets, click here.

