Where To Celebrate Labor Day Weekend 2019 In South Florida

Labor Day Weekend is just a few days away and if you’re still looking to finalize last-minute plans for either staying in town or planning a quick, local getaway, we’re here to help. Rain or sunshine, our haute guide will ensure that you enjoy your three days off in luxurious, haute fashion including live music performances, indulgent spa offerings, staycation packages and exquisite dining and drinking offerings.

MIAMI

Faena: Tierra Santa Healing House Rejuvenation Weekend

Photo Credit: Faena Hotel

This Labor Day Weekend, relax and recharge for the month ahead. Faena‘s award-winning, ultra-luxe spa, Tierra Santa Healing House, will be hosting a special “Rejuvenation Weekend” dedicated to mindfulness and wellness from August 29 – September 1. The programming will include special Pranic Healing lectures by Master Marilag and Master Glenn Mendoza, meditation and yoga on the beach, self-healing techniques, special dining offerings and so much more. For the full itinerary, please find all of the details on its site here.

Nightlife: LIV Miami

Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

Head to Miami’s No. 1 nightlife destination, LIV, for a weekend of exciting headliners. DJ Khaled will be holding court with a live performance on Friday, August 30th. And on Sunday, there’s of course LIV on Sunday, this time with Chris Brown headlining the evening, serving as the official after-party for the Indigoat Tour.

Hard Rock Stadium:

Check out The Rolling Stones on their “No Filter” Tour, performing at the massive Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Enjoy a night to remember as you belt your favorite classic hits and enjoy the hospitality of the stadium this Labor Day weekend.

AmericanAirlines Arena:

Get ready to two-step the night away as Latin music’s greatest names flock to AmericanAirlines Arena for a high-energy concert presented by Spotify: ‘Viva Latino’. Performances of the night include Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Sebastián Yatra, Sech and many more, on Friday, August 30th.

Miami Spice:

Photo Credit: Byblos

Take advantage of the two-month summer dining deals with Miami Spice Months, where you can indulge in mouth-watering, prix-fixe menus starting at $23/person for lunch and $39/person for dinner from Miami’s top restaurants. Find our top picks here, which include offerings from Byblos, Fontainebleau, Fiola, Zuma, Komodo and many more.

BOCA RATON

Boca Resort:

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

For the second year in a row, the five-star Boca Raton Resort & Club will host the “New Sounds of Nashville” program, which is a weekend-long country concert featuring over eight Grammy award-winning singers. In addition, the event will also feature an appearance from celebrity chef Ralph Pagano of Naked Taco. In honor of the occasion, they’re offering an assortment of packages, which can be found here. Itinerary is below:

Beach Side Concert at Boca Raton Resort with Pop-up South Beach’s Naked Taco & Cocktails (Friday, August 30 at 7 pm – 10 pm) Special guest featuring Celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano of Naked Taco Performances by songwriters: Ben Burgess of “Soundtrack” by Billy Currington, Randy Montana of “When The Credits Roll” by George Strait, Sarah Buxton of “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely” by The Band Perry

Smokes, Brews & BBQ (Saturday, August 31) Performances by songwriters: Casey Beathard of “No Shirt No Shoes No Problem” by Kenny Chesney, Dylan Altman of “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” by Jake Owen, & Sarah Buxton of “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely” by The Band Perry.

End-of-Summer Celebration & Concert (Sunday, September 1) Special performance by Dylan Altman Blues band with interactive food stations, pop-up bard all around and lawn games for guests to play



PALM BEACH

Eau Palm Beach’s Labor Day Weekend Package:

Photo Credit: Eau Palm Beach

Enjoy the luxurious, five-star property’s special package offered this weekend for the perfect staycation. Indulge in lavish treatments at the Forbes Five-Star Eau Spa, take in a sunrise from your private balcony, and savor exquisite culinary offerings from a BBQ and Oyster Bar to a cozy S’mores Night. Even the younger ones have a place to escape with the Holiday Carnival complet with games and treats. Even better—they’re including one complimentary night for a three-night stay. Find all the details here.