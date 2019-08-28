How To Have A Haute Labor Day Without Leaving New York

Labor Day is just around the corner and while we can already feel a slight chill sweeping through the city, this weekend is forecast to be a classic summer day. Take advantage of the warm weather with a trip to the Hamptons or head to Queens and catch the men’s and women’s tournaments at the U.S Open. If you were hoping to stay local, this is a great time to relax on a rooftop, as most of the city clears out for the holiday. Even if you don’t have anything planned yet, this guide will have you enjoying a Labor Day weekend without ever leaving New York.

Gurney’s Resort Getaway

Head east this Labor Day weekend for a luxurious escape to Gurney’s Star Island Resort and Marina in the popular seaside town of Montauk. Here, you can soak up a coastal aesthetic, enjoy standout dining experiences and stay in Waterview villas. If that’s not reason enough, the resort is home to the largest marina in the Hamptons, so you can dock your yacht, and take it out whenever you want for some fun on the water with family and friends. The resort also has dining options such as Showfish—the centerpiece seafood restaurant—which provides stunning views of the marina and sunsets. If you prefer the beachside, you can always stay at Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, which is only 13 minutes down the road. Enjoy a deluxe three-bedroom cottage with unparalleled ocean views and ultimate privacy. The full kitchen is great for cooking your own BBQ lunch with family and friends or dip your toes in the water and soak up the last days of summer. When you’re not out on the water, head to Scarpetta Beach for sophisticated Italian fare with an outdoor patio overlooking the water. Enjoy lobster taglioni for dinner or indulge in a brunch, which includes ricotta pancakes, smoked salmon, steak and eggs and more.

Visit Gurney’s Resorts to book your stay.

Watch the U.S. Open From A Private Suite

If you haven’t heard yet, the world’s top tennis champions are in town for the U.S. Open and this weekend they will be heating up the court for the men’s and women’s tournaments. If you’re looking to catch Djokovic or Federer, we suggest getting tickets for the main venue at Arthur Ashe Stadium. You can book a private suite to escape the crowds, and of course, keep cool in the air-conditioned space. Suites are available on a single session basis and include prime viewing, curated menus, a flat-screen TV and full service from the suite attendant. This weekend the tournaments will be entering Round 16.

Call 718-760-6236 to reserve a suite.

Topping Rose House

If you’re looking to relax away from the crowds, try Topping Rose House, the Hamptons’ first full-service luxury hotel with only 22 guest rooms. The intimate property showcases the best of Hamptons luxury with chic accommodations, a picturesque setting and a Jean-Georges restaurant inside. The hotel, which sits on its own one-acre farm prides itself on food and its amenities. Guests can take yoga classes in a light-filled studio, order a dose of wellness at the spa or enjoy the outdoor pool. You can also take a shuttle to the beaches and local attractions. Due to its location, guests can walk to boutiques, art galleries and nearby cafes. As for the rooms, the hotel offers several options from King guest rooms to one-bedroom suites and cottage king suites. Each suite has a rooftop patio, which is a great vantage point for viewing the landscaped grounds, The House, Barn, Studio and Topping Rose Farm. Don’t forget to try Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House for a casual and elegant dining experience that celebrates the seasons with farm-to-table cuisine.

Visit Topping Rose House to book your stay.

The Surrey x Dom Pérignon Rooftop Experience

For one weekend only, The Surrey—Manhattan’s exclusive Upper East Side hotel and residential haven—will be opening their coveted private roof garden and bar to a select few members of the public, inviting locals and travelers alike into experience The Surrey’s Rosé Garden with Dom Pérignon. The idyllic rooftop experience, which is normally closed off, will offer a limited amount of four-day passes over Labor Day weekend. Guests can revel in the last rays of summer and enjoy sweeping views of the city’s skyline. As everyone usually escapes the city during this time, you can relax and enjoy a quiet city for once. Passes are available at $500/couple and include entry to the private roof from Friday, August 30th to Monday, September 2nd. Guests will also have full access to The Surrey’s Private Rosé Garden all weekend, complete with refreshing cocktails as well as the option to book Café Boulud’s specially-curated menu pairings, designed to enhance the complexities of the newly released Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006.

Email [email protected] to reserve your private rooftop experience.