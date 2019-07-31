Miami Spice Guide 2019: Where To Dine & Drink At The City’s Hot Spots

Miami’s favorite foodie-centric time of year is upon us once again: Miami Spice. From August 1st, through September, enjoy special prix-fixe menus including an appetizer, entree and dessert, starting at $23/person for lunch and $39/person for dinner. Here, we’re rounding up the best places in the Magic City to indulge in Miami Spice menus, from Coral Gables to Brickell, Miami Design District, Miami Beach and beyond.

BYBLOS

Photo Credit: Byblos

Byblos has remained a fan-favorite Miami Spice menu for years, mainly because of its unique variety of options and ability for guests to try a little bit of everything. This year, they’re additionally adding a brunch menu for $23/person, and of course, dinner for $39/person. Indulge in dishes like roasted red beets, green shakshouka and buttermilk qateyef pancakes for brunch, and for dinner, enjoy everything from lamb ribs to duck kibbeh, sujuk pide, middle eastern fried chicken, short rib kabab, sides of couscous and so much more.

FIOLA MIAMI

Photo Credit: Fiola

The beautiful Italian restaurant, Fiola, situated in Coral Gables, will be taking part in Miami Spice for lunch ($23) and dinner ($39) on select days of the week. Enjoy lunch specialties like Roman Shell Cacio e Pepe, Fisherman’s Style Branzino or Prosciutto di San Danielle for lunch, while dinner features decadent dishes including Short Rib Tortellini en Brodo, Wild Hamachi, Stracciatella Toast, Rigatoni, Wood Fire Wagyu Short Ribs and so much more.

ZUMA MIAMI

Photo Credit: Zuma Miami

Zuma Miami will offer lunch ($23) and dinner ($39) throughout Miami Spice during select days of the week. Guests can enjoy the standard prix-fixe menus, which features a delicious assortment of dishes including sashimi chirashi, salmon teriyaki, spicy fried tofu, salmon & tuna tartare, beef skewers, glazed pork ribs, spicy beef tenderloin and more. Additionally, guests can add on upgraded menu items for a slight extra cost, including signature items like the yellowtail sashimi, black cod marinated in miso, ribeye, sweet corn with shiso butter and the rice hot pot with wild mushrooms, amongst others. Delight in ginger panna cotta or miso caramel cake for dessert.

NOVIKOV

Photo Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

Downtown hot spot Novikov will be featuring lunch and dinner menus ($23 and $39, respectively) throughout Miami Spice. For lunch, indulge in Japanese and Dim Sum dishes, ranging from Spicy Salmon Maki to Saffron & Sweetcorn Dim Sum, Vegetarian Singapore Noodles or Pork Ribs with ginger and sesame. For dinner, get a taste of omakase with Chef’s Nigiri Selection (4 pieces), Softshell Crab, Truffle Hamachi Carpaccio, Steamed Branzino or Robata Spice Lamb Cutlets, amongst other decadent creations.

KOMODO

Photo Credit: Komodo

Komodo has remained another one of our favorite, must-try Miami Spice destinations, offering both lunch and dinner menus on select days of the week. For lunch, indulge in fan-favorites with an Asian flair, from the Komodo Chicken Salad to Tuna Poke, Salmon Handroll, Thai Skirt Steak Salad or Miso Salmon. For dinner, enjoy a mouth-watering selection of dishes including Salmon Tacos, Miso Chilean Seabass Skewers, Wagyu Beef Dumplings, Tuna & Toro Roll, Komodo Fried Chicken or the Wagyu Skirt Steak.

MARION

Photo Credit: Photo by Marion

Brickell hot spot, Marion, knows how to serve up great food and drinks, while also giving diners a taste of the Miami nightlife. Enjoy Miami Spice menus with lively entertainment, with a special dinner menu that features dishes like Chicken Lollipop Wings, Black Cod Gyoza, Thai Miso Ginger Chicken and a decadent Risotto Hot Pot with mushrooms.

CIPRIANI

Photo Credit: Cipriani

Cipriani always delivers award-winning cuisine in an unbeatable environment with stellar service. Now, for the months of August and September, you can enjoy this at a special price. Serving lunch ($23) and dinner ($39) on select days of the week, Cipriani Miami Spice menus feature specialty dishes ranging from Octopus Carpaccio or the Cucumber Salad to homemade Potato Gnocchi “al Pomodoro”, Carpaccio “alla Cipriani”, Tagliardo with Veal Ragu—and most importantly, the beloved Vanilla Meringue for dessert.

LA CENTRALE

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

From Tuesday-Friday, the massive Brickell City Centre Italian food hall will offer a Miami Spice menu for dinner ($39). Diners can explore the restaurant’s delicious Italian cuisine with a menu featuring Vitello Tonnato, Carpaccio di Polpo, Ravioli Formaggi e Tartufo or Filetto di Manzo. For dessert, enjoy classic Italian specialties like the Tiramisu or Torta Caprese.

MASKA

Photo Credit: Maska

Maska will be offering its Miami Spice menu for dinner from Tuesdays to Sundays and brunch on Sunday. The dinner menu starts at $39 a person and features dishes such as Crab Tadka Dumpling, Octopus Masala and Maska Chicken. Guests can enjoy Maska’s buffet-style brunch every Sunday throughout Miami Spice for $23, which features a variety of options such as a carving station, a meat station and dessert station.

JOEY’S ITALIAN CAFE

Photo Credit: Instagram: @joeyswynwood

Joey’s Italian Café—the delicious Italian eatery nestled between the Wynwood Walls—will offer Miami Spice menus for lunch and dinner seven days a week. For lunch, choose from the beef carpaccio, bruschetta fresca, whole wheat fettuccini pasta or spinach ravioli. For dinner, treat yourself to Italian and seafood specialties, including but not limited to, mussels, crispy eggplant, ribeye steak, potato-crusted corvina or lobster and shrimp pasta. For dessert, cap off the meal with chocolate mousse and berries, homemade tiramisu or homemade cheesecake.

SWAN + BAR BEVY Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

Miami Design District hot spot, Swan + Bar Bevy, will offer Miami Spice brunch, lunch and dinner menus on select days of the week. For brunch on Saturday and Sunday, diners can choose from sweet treats like the Bourbon Caramel Cinnamon Roll or savory, decadent dishes like the Groot Dip or Baked Eggs. For dinner, diners can delight in Swan favorites, including the Tuna Carpaccio, Swan Caesar, Mushroom Pizza, Ricotta Gnudi, Creekstone Farms NY Strip or Branzino, amongst others. For dessert, treat yourself to the Tres Chocolate Cake or the Tropical Paradise fruit dish with coconut gelato.

EMBER

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera @rubenpictures

Brad Kilgore’s newest hot spot, Ember—located in the Miami Design District—will be offering a Miami Spice dinner ($39) menu every day of the week aside from Monday. Guests can get a taste of Kilgore’s mouth-watering menu items, including Beef Tartare, Shrimp & Grits, the Jardin Caesar, Lamb Osso Bucco, the fan-favorite Fried Chicken or the Wood Grilled Wagyu Tri Tip. Desserts are even more indulgent, ranging from a Skillet Cobbler with seasonal fruit, Chocolate Chess Pie or the Grashopper Ice Cream Sandwich.

CECCONI’S

Photo Credit: Cecconi’s Miami

Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House will be participating in Miami Spice this year with menus for both lunch ($23) and dinner ($39). Menu options include Cecconi’s favorites such as the pizzetta with buffalo mozzarella, tomato and oregano, chicken paillard with arugula and tomato, red snapper with coconut rice and cherry tomato and more.

FONTAINEBLEAU – SCARPETTA, HAKKASAN + STRIPSTEAK

Photo Credit: Scarpetta

Fontainbleau Miami Beach is the Magic City’s premier venue for dining during the highly anticipated Miami Spice program for good reason. The three signature dining destinations including StripSteak by Michael Mina, Hakkasan and Scarpetta by Scott Conant will participate in the two-month-long festivities with mouthwatering menus exceptionally priced at $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner per person. The Hakkasan menu features sautéed diced chicken with celery in a delicious black pepper sauce and beef fried brown rice with green pea. For the red meat lover, StripSteak offers its signature 8oz filet mignon with charred onion soubise, garlic confit and petite thyme. The world-famous spaghetti at Scarpetta is part of the Spice menu with other signature antipasti items like the Mediterranean octopus and burrata.

ESTIATORIO MILOS

Photo Credit: Estiatorio Milos

The South of Fifth Mediterranean hot spot, Milos, features Miami Spice menus for both lunch and dinner all seven days per week. Choose from the Greek Meze Plate to the Grilled Octopus, Dorado Royale, Australian Fresh Lamb Chops, Organic Salmon and more. For dessert, enjoy a Greek-style treat with “The Real Greek Yogurt,” drizzled with honey, or the seasonal fruit platter.

LOS FUEGOS + PAO AT FAENA

Photo Credit: Nik Koenig

The stunning Faena Hotel’s two anchored restaurants, Los Fuegos and Pao, will both be offering special menus for Miami Spice this year. At Pao, the stunning, Asian-inspired eatery will offer dinner from Tuesday-Saturday, where diners can indulge in a bevy of signature dishes including the fan-favorite Fried Chicken, Scallop Tataki, Mushroom Bistek or Roasted Fish Nam Tok. At the Argentinian Los Fuegos restaurant, guests can enjoy Miami Spice for lunch and dinner throughout select days of the week. Menu highlights include Smoked Beet Tartare, Charred Poached Pears, Local Snapper a la Plancha, Roasted Cauliflower, Oxtail Croquettes or Ribeye Churrasco. Enjoy desserts like the Frozen Vanilla Profiterole or a Dulche de Leche Tart.

MR CHOW

Photo Credit: MR CHOW

Located directly on the beach within ultra-luxe hotel W South Beach, MR CHOW will feature some of its most popular dishes like Scallion Pancake, Ma Mignon with Lettuce, MR CHOW Noodles, Glazed Prawns with Walnuts and Beef with Spring Onions, to name a few. Enjoy world-class service and dinner entertainment as you indulge yourself in some of the beloved brand’s most coveted dishes.

SERAFINA

Photo Credit: Serafina Miami

Located in the famed Aventura Mall, Serafina Miami will also be offering up its delicious Italian cuisine throughout Miami Spice for lunch ($23) and dinner ($39). Lunch dishes include favorites like the Eggplant Rollatini, Seafood Cocktail Ceviche, Serafina Chicken Salad or Margherita Pizza. For dinner, enjoy Fried Calamari, Lunguine Frutti di Mare, Tartufo Nero Pizza and the Churrasco, amongst other favorites.

AQ CHOP HOUSE

Photo Credit: AQ Chop House by Acqualina

The stunning Acqualina Resort & Spa’s signature restaurant, AQ Chop House by Il Mulino, will be offering a Miami Spice menu for dinner ($39) every night of the week from August through September. Menu items include Florida Red Snapper Ceviche, Fried Calamari, Black Fettucine, Pan-Seared Halibut, Kobe Beef Sliders + more. For dessert, treat yourself to Flourless Chocolate Cake or Torta Della Nonna.

BALEEN KITCHEN

Photo Credit: BALEEN Kitchen

BALEEN Kitchen made its return to the Magic City last summer after a decade. The popular restaurant, situated in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach, stays true to its vision to “Eat Local. Think Global” with a Miami spice menu featuring mouthwatering Ahi Tuna Tacos, Skirt Steak Frites and its famous Florida Key Lime Pie, perfect for those craving something sweet. Chef Adam brings his passion for all things new while ensuring a careful nod to the classics during this year’s Miami Spice.