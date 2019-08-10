Greg Norman
Nina Agdal & Boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook And More Attend Tiffany & Co. & Net-A-Porter Lunch In East Hampton

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

Jack Brinkley-Cook, Nina Agdal

Photo Credit: BFA

To celebrate its extension of the T Collection of jewelry, Tiffany & Co. partnered with Net-A-Porter for an intimate lunch at the historic Grey Gardens residence in East Hampton. The outdoor lunch brought out an intimate group of Hamptonites, including President of Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter, Alison Loehnis; Chief Artistic Officer of Tiffany & Co. Reed Krakoff; Romee Strijd; Nina Agdal with boyfriend Jack-Brinkley Cook; Tabitha Simmons; Jessica Seinfeld; Aerin Lauder and Rachel Zoe. Several guests wore the colorful new T Collection pieces, which are available at Net-A-Porter for a two week period, which began August 5th. Guest enjoyed a live acoustic performance and small bites like caviar with buckwheat blinis and other farm-to-table dishes. Scroll to see some highlights from the event below.

Rachel Zoe

Photo Credit: BFA

Tabitha Simmons, Aerin Lauder

Photo Credit: BFA

Jessica Seinfeld, Alison Loehnis

Photo Credit: BFA

Tabitha Simmons, Reed Krakoff

Photo Credit: BFA

tiffany
