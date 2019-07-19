Photo Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Haute Living

Last night, Haute Living and Hublot joined forces to honor one of the sporting world’s greats—Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. Taking place at the newly opened Zuma restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel on Dalton Street in Boston, the night also served as a celebration for Edelman’s Haute Living cover launch, which was the first Boston cover for the publication to date.

To begin the evening, guests were welcomed with flutes of Champagne to sip on while perusing the gorgeous selection of Hublot timepieces, on display in back-lit vitrines at the back of the restaurant. As Edelman made his grand entrance—wearing a Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic Sapphire—he was greeted by his guests, as well as his friends and fellow teammates who came to support him at his event, including New England Patriots‘ Isaiah Wynn, Braxton Berrios and Joe Cardona.

As the night continued, guests were seated at the gorgeously-appointed dinner table, onlooking the chefs’ preparation space as they made each of the delectable Zuma dishes, including seabass sashimi with yuzu, truffle and salmon roe; tuna tartare with Osetra caviar; beef tataki with picked daikon and fresh shaved truffle; a selection of sushi roles and sashimi pieces; grilled Chilean seabass with green chili and ginger dressing; and rib eye with truffle ponzu and shaved truffle.

Just before dessert was served, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani made a toast to honor the Super Bowl champion and cover star, and introduce President of Hublot North America, Jean-François Sberro, who spoke on Hublot’s dedication to greatness and how Edelman perfectly reflected that in his work ethic and in his accomplishments. Contemporary mixed media artist Paul Gerben also made a speech to present Edelman with a beautiful custom artwork, to commemorate the momentous event.

As guests marveled over the artwork and the timepieces on display, they continued to sip on fine wines and sakes while nibbling on the dessert platter offerings, such as house-made ice creams, green tea and banana cake, cheesecake and so much more. Glasses clinked into the late hours of the beautiful Bostonian evening, as all continued to cheers to the humble champ.

