A Survival Guide To New York Restaurant Week Summer 2019

New York City Restaurant Week is upon us once again and while the winter edition had some great selections, summer is where it’s at. Over one hundred restaurants around the city are rolling out summer prix-fixe menus from seafood to Asian-fusion and Mediterranean fare. To help you navigate this week, we put together a survival guide on the best restaurants to try so you can focus on enjoying the food rather than researching it. Here are the top restaurants (in no particular order) to add to your restaurant week must-try list.

Nobu Downtown

Famed Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, Nobu Downtown, is offering a prix-fixe lunch in the Bar and Lounge from 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Starting at $26/person, diners will enjoy a selection of sashimi, sushi and tempura dishes including Tuna Sashimi Salad with Matsuhisa Dressing; Arctic Char with Yuzu Soy and Crispy Shiso; and Rock Shrimp Tempura with Creamy Spicy Sauce.

Bar Boulud

There’s no restaurant week without Boulud. At Bar Boulud, patrons will indulge in a two or three-course lunch starting from $26/person. Standout dishes include chilled corn soup, coq au vin sandwich with braised, fried, glazed chicken leg on a potato bun and the peach caramel bavarois for dessert.

Nougatine

Jean-Georges‘ restaurant, Nougatine is offering a two-course lunch and three-course dinner menu from $26/person to $42/person. The Upper West Side gem is serving up French fare including chilled-cucumber yogurt soup, angel hair pasta with summer squash and roasted peach with pistachio ice cream and raspberry coulis.

Maiella

Dine with a view this week at Maiella, the waterfront bar and restaurant serving contemporary Italian fare. The three-course menu includes selections from antipasto including a classic burrata with prosciutto, fig, and sundried tomatoes. The second course includes the choice of branzino, agnolotti al Caprino, and Capesante Scottate. For the final course, indulge in the sweet pleasures of panettone bread pudding, Nutella panna cotta or a house-made Venetian meringue cake. Starting at $42/person, the three-course menu is offered for dinner.

Boulud Sud

During lunch, stop by Boulud Sud for a two-course refined Meditteranean menu. Enjoy standout dishes including summer vegetable salad, Jersey sweet corn risotto, and seared Faroe Island Salmon. Boulud Sud is also offering a three-course dinner menu with dishes such as Andalusian Gazpacho, Horiatiki” Classic Greek Salad, and Harissa Grilled Colorado Leg of Lamb. Lunch starts at $26/person and dinner will be $42/person.

JoJo

Another Jean-Georges restaurant participating in restaurant week is JoJo, the modern French restaurant inside a duplex Upper East Side townhouse. The prix fixe lunch menu includes spicy Yellowfin tuna tartare lettuce cups, chili garlic marinated chicken, fluke sashimi and more.

21 Club

In the Bar Room at the historic 21 Club, patrons can enjoy a two-course luncheon for $26/person or a three-course dinner for $42/person. Start with goat cheese ravioli as an appetizer then to a coq au vin for main before finishing off with a new york cheesecake for dessert. Of course, there are other selections to choose from including pork loin, crème fraîche Panna cotta and ’21’ Ceasar salad.

Momofuku Nishi

David Chang’s Momofuku Nishi is offering a two-course lunch prix-fixe menu starting at $26/person. Choose from gem lettuce, peach, white gazpacho or hiramasa for the first course. For the second, skate wing, linguine, beef brisket and Campanelle with blue crab are all on the menu

The Bar Room At The Modern

Experience two or three-course lunch and dinner menus in the Bar Room at The Modern inside the Museum of Modern Art. Try the shaved melon salad to start before diving into a crispy skin salmon and indulging in a fresh pavlova for dessert. The two-course lunch is priced at $31/person and three-course at $46/person, while dinner starts at $50/person with an optional $38/person wine pairing.

Benoit Restaurant and Wine Bar

Alain Ducasses’ upscale French bistro, Benoit NY, modeled after the Paris original, is serving a two-course lunch at $26/person and three-course dinner at $42/person this week. For lunch, patrons will find themselves enjoying salmon tartare, pan-seared hake, duck Parmentier and two scoops of ice cream or sorbet. The dinner menu features french onion soup, duck confit, seared salmon and Tarte Tatin—among other selections.

Armani Ristorante

Another upscale Italian eatery participating in restaurant week is Armani Ristorante 5th Avenue. This year, diners will have the option of a Sunday brunch or dinner menu. Brunch starts at $26/person and includes french toast, whole wheat pancakes with whipped lemon ricotta and scrambled eggs with homemade smoked wild salmon. The dinner menu includes dishes such as wild salmon tartare, eggplant agnolotti, pork tenderloin and more. Dinner costs $42/person and is only available from Monday to Friday.

The Dutch

It’s oyster time. This week, The Dutch is treating restaurant week goers to a variety of oysters, jumbo shrimp cocktails and lobster. The a la carte menu includes the prince platter, which consists of a selection of seafood; crispy shark tacos, wagyu steak tartare and more.

Burke and Wills

This down-under-themed bistro has a three-course starting at $42/person with an optional wine pairing. Diners will start with a small plate of steak tartare, heirloom tomato or gem lettuce. For the main course, there is a selection of fresh rigatoni, Atlantic salmon, kangaroo burger and sirloin. To finish off the experience, get stuck into a bread and butter pudding, Georgia peach tart or chef’s selection of cheeses.

Leonelli Taberna

The casual trattoria by Chef Jonathan Benno is offering a two-course lunch menu from $26/person and a three-course dinner menu at $42/person in the restaurant lounge and cocktail bar. Lunch will feature items such as chicken liver pate, Tuscan fried chicken, tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe and eggplant parmigiana. Dinner reads similar, except diners will have the choice of gelato or sorbet for dessert.

Feroce Ristorante

Enjoy a two-course summer lunch in this lively and intimate indoor/outdoor restaurant inside Moxy Hotel Chelsea. Starting at $26/person, this extensive menu features all things Italian, from pasta, antipasti and more including black bass and Foccacia prosciutto.

