Photo Credit: Madison Parker

Tell me a bit about your brand, George the Jeweler.

GK: My brand is the culmination of all my experience growing up in the jewelry business. A lot of the pieces I make are inspired by my clients. I listen to what they want and what they ask for, and I consider the current trends and what m friends in the spotlight are wearing. I am fortunate enough to be in a position where I can set my own trends.

Why did you both decide to get into jewelry?

GK: I grew up in the jewelry business; it’s my family business. Mayday came over from Lebanon and but a jewelry empire here in Detroit, Michigan. So it’s in my blood and I love it!

CM: Being a female, naturally we love jewelry and feeling our best. George actually started making pieces for me that I would receive countless compliments on an the relationship just grew from there.

Photo Credit: George the Jeweler/House of Fine Gold

What drew you towards each other in this partnership?

GK: I had always been a fan of Christina’s; seriously though, I know all the words to “Dip It Low.” I was drawn to working wth her because I appreciate what she represents and her core values. Christina is a real one. She always takes the time to respond to her fans or stop and get that picture in when she’s asked. I love that about her. We immediately became friends and realized the potential we had to start something amazing together. She is a creative force and so much fun to work with.

CM: George is like a little brother to me and we have developed such a great working relationship for ‘House of Fine Gold.’ We want our products to be affordable but still high-end for every girl. Once I was sold on George’s creativity and expertise with gold, it was pretty easy for us to create a brand together and combine forces to reach people all over.

Who are George the Jeweler pieces for?

GK: My pieces are for everyone. I do my best to keep my prices fair and affordable without sacrificing quality. Whether you are looking for something fun and trendy or a luxury diamond piece that will make a lasting statement. I love working with celebrities and influencers, but I also love seeing the supporters post and tag us on Instagram, which shows how much everyone loves it.

What are some of your favorite pieces that you have designed and why?

GK: My favorite piece I made is the custom diamond ‘TRUE’ necklace for Khloé Kardashian, as well as the remixed statement necklaces Christina and I designed together. I also love the ‘Gabbana’ paw print necklace I had made for Khloé when her dog passed away. She actually gave the necklace to Kendall [Jenner] and it was featured on an episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’

CM: I love all the tennis bracelets and necklaces we make, but I also love experimenting with different stones and settings.

Photo Credit: Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram

Would you categorize your jewelry as fashion jewelry? Fine jewelry? A hybrid?

GK: George the Jeweler creates fine 14K gold jewelry and we love to use diamonds as well. A lot of my clients come to me with custom requests and it’s super exciting to make those dreams a reality. House of Fine Gold is a hybrid of both; we have everything from sterling silver to fine diamond pieces, which is why it appeals to a larger crowd.

Who is your dream client/what piece do you want to design for them? Why?

GK: I can honestly say that I have already designed for most of my dream clients. I am more concentrated on keeping up the relationships with them all and staying up-to-date with trends and designs.

CM: We want to keep aiming for the upper echelon of fashion and accessories. We are always looking to reinvent what we are doing and it’s fun having access to such a great group of celebrities and influencers that can represent us and help move both George the Jeweler and House of Fine Gold to really become recognizable names in jewelry.

What’s next for George the Jeweler?

GK: I have a lot of things in the works. I don’t want say too much yet, but I will say that I am working on a T.V. show based around the hustlers and influencers in the city of Detroit that is going to be awesome!

Photo Credit: Madison Parker