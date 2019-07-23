louis vuitton
Haute Living Celebrates Sterling Shepard At Brooklyn Chop House With LOUIS XIII

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Sterling Shepard
Sterling Shepard

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute Living came together with regal cognac brand LOUIS XIII to celebrate NY Giants wide receiver and Haute Living New York cover star, Sterling Shepard, at the FiDi hot spot, Brooklyn Chop House.

Sterling Shepard, Maximilien Pats and Seth Semilof
Sterling Shepard, Maximilien Pats and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The NFL star was joined by his wife—supermodel Chanel Iman—who came to support her husband for his cover launch. In Haute Living‘s exclusive cover story with the star, he opened up about his relationship with Iman and their adorable newborn baby girl, Cali.  “I just want to be her strength, show her the examples that a man should set for her,” he shared about his daughter. “The respect level for women can be lost, and I want her to know that if a man is not treating you the way that I’m treating you, you’ve got to kick him to the curb. That’s what I’m going to show her by being there for her.”

Sterling Shepard, Maximilien Pats and Seth Semilof
Sterling Shepard, Maximilien Pats and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The strong man that he embodies certainly showed, as he arrived at the private event with a big smile, graciously mingling with the guests that came out to celebrate him and posing with his blown-up cover shot. Attendees enjoyed a gourmet meal curated by the Brooklyn Chop House team, including signature steakhouse & Asian specialties like Peking Duck Tacos; an assortment of their homemade, decadent dumplings; Chicken Satays with Peanut Sauce; Chicken Lettuce Wraps; Spicy Kung Pao Chicken; Salt & Pepper Shrimp; Drunken Branzino; Beijing Chicken; and Crispy Sweet Beef. The tasty dishes paired deliciously with sides including Bok Choy, Chicken Fried Rice and Crispy Spicy Sweet & Sour Eggplant.

Chanel Iman, Jojo Anavim and Sterling Shepard
Chanel Iman, Jojo Anavim and Sterling Shepard

Photo Credit: Getty Images

At the end of the evening, artist Jojo Anavim and Haute Living co-founder Seth Semilof presented Shepard with a special one-of-one painting for he and Iman, based on the Warhol exhibit in NYC, to commemorate his cover launch.

Chanel Iman, Jojo Anavim, Sterling Shepard and Seth Semilof
Chanel Iman, Jojo Anavim, Sterling Shepard and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Additionally, LOUIS XIII Ambassador Maximilien Pats concluded the evening with a classic LOUIS XIII ‘Moment,’ where he walked partygoers through a special tasting and toast of the prestigious cognac. The group wished Shepard congratulations for his cover launch and good luck in the upcoming NFL season, as he leaves for training camp this week. Guests clinked glasses, sipped cognac and departed the hip steakhouse in good spirits.

Sterling Shepard DinnerPhoto Credit: Getty Images

Sterling Shepard DinnerPhoto Credit: Getty Images

Sterling Shepard Dinner

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sterling Shepard DinnerPhoto Credit: Getty Images

 

